Mix 'n match is Kerry's focus for remainder of the League - O'Connor

While unbeaten start to the League has injected confidence into the set-up, Kerry boss says upcoming games are about getting 'fellas as possible up to speed'
Kerry manager Jack O'Connor celebrates a late score in the Division 1 win over Donegal at Fitzgerald Stadium

Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 19:47
Eoghan Cormican, Killarney

Winning the League is not “a huge priority” for Kerry manager Jack O’Connor who has promised greater experimentation across their remaining League games.

While Kerry’s unbeaten start to the League has injected confidence into the set-up, O’Connor said their upcoming games were about getting “as many fellas as possible up to speed”.

“It’s not a huge priority to win the league or anything like that, but if we can experiment a bit, use more of the panel, and win a few matches, that’s basically it,” replied O’Connor when asked what he would like from the remainder of the League.

“We’ve a tough game next in Monaghan and it’s a place where you will find out a lot about players; can they handle that kind of atmosphere?

“Monaghan are going to be fighting for their lives for points. They were very good Saturday night against Armagh, probably should have won that game, so we are expecting a ferocious battle there.” 

Reflecting on Kerry's second win of the campaign, O’Connor declared himself pleased with how his charges did not retreat into themselves when facing the elements in the second half. The 1-4 kicked in the second half was much improved on the solitary point registered against Dublin when also playing into a storm in the second period.

“We probably got too defensive against Dublin and didn't push on. We knew at half-time today we'd have to score because a seven-point lead was never going to be enough, and it was very pleasing that we scored 1-4 into that gale.” 

Three of those second-half points came from the boot of Seán O’Shea, who the manager praised, as well as Dan O’Donoghue.

“Seanie had a great second half. He is a great leader, and he kicked some savage scores today, including a sideline in the first half, when scores were hard to get. He's playing great football and probably back in his best position, which is good for him. Dan went up the field and he kicked a point too. There’s plenty of football in Dan. He can play it both ways. He can mark a man and he can play ball, so we’re delighted.” 

<p>Nicole Owens of Dublin in action against Meabh Cahalane of Cork during the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 match at Croke Park. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

