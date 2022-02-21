These days will shape us, says defiant Cork boss Ricken

Allianz League Division 2: Derry 1-13 Cork 0-7

Cork manager Keith Ricken believes his team needs to start playing without inhibitions as they face into a mounting battle to avoid relegation to Division 3.

Yesterday’s loss to Derry leaves the Munster side with just one point from their opening trio of games and, with a high-flying Galway side due to arrive in Páirc Uí Chaoimh next, time and opportunities to climb away from trouble are both running out.

This was always going to be a difficult assignment for a young side that is being rebuilt under new management. That’s exactly how it transpired at a blustery and wet Owenbeg against a confident and well-drilled Derry side that seems poised for the top flight.

Cork were, somehow, only two points adrift at the end of the first half but they could well have conceded far more than the one goal they did cough up to Benny Heron in the second half, while Brian Hurley was kept scoreless at the other end.

Ricken subsequently pointed out that his star attacker was carrying a shoulder injury. He also pointed to a statistic that showed Cork had attempted just a handful of shots in the opening period, referencing it as proof of an apprehension and cautiousness that is seizing his players.

“When you’re playing sometimes, and the lads have it in their heads that there is a lot at stake, you tend to be cautious. When they haven’t had a run of wins over the last few years that caution comes in and tightens fellas up. They are playing with a bit of that. We need to get back to a bit of abandonment and a bit of football.”

A subsequent stab at a touch of positivity was a hard sell given the afternoon his side had endured but Ricken has been consistent in his contention that this is a three-to-four year project and he pointed again to the roll call of young talent handed opportunities this last month alone.

They showed six changes here from the side that eked out a draw at home to Clare in the last round. Three of the new faces – Billy Hennessy, Ian Maguire and Stephen Sherlock – clocked in via their All-Ireland club campaign with St Finbarr’s.

Maguire in particular did his best to drive the side forward from midfield but this remains a side that could badly do with all hands on deck as they come to terms with the loss of so many players from the 2021 panel and the influx of new faces this term.

Sean Powter was another missing here with the hamstring injury he picked up on Sigerson Cup duties a few days previously. It may be that he wouldn’t have played anyway due to that workload but it remains to be seen if he returns this coming weekend.

Ricken stayed behind in Cork on Saturday morning to work with those on the fringe of the panel and others working their way back from injuries or pre-season and, while the updates were positive, there are none destined as yet to face Galway.

That means sticking with what he has right now and the fear that they were far too dependent on Hurley for scores was borne out here as the Castlehaven man struggled with the attentions of Chrissy McKaigue and that shoulder issue.

“I think he was a bit conscious of that today,” Ricken suggested, “even though he is an incredible warrior and he will work through everything. He’s 29 years of age and he leads by great example. A wounded lion is often dangerous.”

Talk inevitably turned to a table that is looking increasingly fraught for them. Down and Offaly bring up the rear of their league campaign and, with it, easier prospects - on paper - for points but Galway promises to be another searching occasion.

The number of players who have experienced National League football this year is touching on double figures already. A grand total of 41 players were utilised in the McGrath Cup. This is where Cork are right now and Ricken isn’t for turning.

“They’re not going to grow overnight. There’s no magic switch. Look at the Derry team, it has been building for the last four or five years. They have gone all the way down to the bottom (tier) to get all the way back. It may be a pattern that we have to fall into.

“Hopefully we won’t but it does take time and we will give it time and the energy that it deserves. We’re not going to go away. We’re not going to turn around against Galway and give them the game. In two or three years’ time this will be very much a part of the Cork story. These will be the days that formed and shaped us.”

Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan (0-8, 4f); B Heron (1-0); L Murray (0-2); E Bradley, O McWilliams and P McGrogan (all 0-1).

Scorers for Cork: S Sherlock (0-5, 4f); D Dineen and K O’Donovan (both 0-1).

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rodgers, C McCluskey; E Doherty, P McGrgogan, C Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley; P Cassidy, N Loughlin, O McWilliams; B Heron, S McGuigan, L Murray.

Subs: N Toner for Murray (42); P Cassidy for McWilliams (52); M Downey for Loughlin (57); B McCarron for Heron (60); S Downey for Doherty (64).

CORK: C Kelly; K O’Donovan, S Meehan, T Corkery; R Maguire, B Hennessy, M Taylor; I Maguire, S Merritt; D Dineen, F Herlihy, C O’Callaghan; S Sherlock, D Buckley, B Hurley.

Subs: J O’Rourke for Buckley (42): K Flahive for Hennessy (50); D O’Connell for Merritt (52); B Murphy for Herlihy (57); C Kiely for Maguire (60).

Referee: J Molloy (Galway).