London produce another come from behind win

Allianz FL Division 4

London 2-5

Leitrim 0-9

A battling London side were forced to come from behind to record their third league win and maintain their perfect start to their Division Four campaign

Points from Keith Beirne (4) Darragh Rooney, Shane Quinn, and Mark Diffley fired Leitrim into a 0-7 to 1-1 interval lead at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, Bekan with Chris Farley's goal keeping the Exiles in touch.

London coped much better with the elements in the second half and three Noel Maher frees saw them cut the gap to two points by the 57th minute.

James Gallagher's 58th minute goal put London ahead for the first time in the game before a pointed free from Liam Gavaghan secured the win on the hour mark.

Scorers for London: C. Farley & J Gallagher (1-0 each); N. Maher (0-3 (frees); C. Farley, L. Gavaghab (0-1 each (frees).

Scorers for Leitrim: K. Beirne (0-6 (frees); D Rooney, S Quinn, M Diffley (0-1 each).

LONDON: N Maher; C Long, M Moynihan, N McElwaine; R Sloane, E Walsh, E Flanagan; S Dornan, L Gavigan; C Gallagher, L Gallagher, E Wynne; C Farley, J. Hynes, B O'Regan.

Subs: E. McCormick for Farely, M Walsh for M Gallagher & G. Kingston for J Gallagher (42); H.Walsh for C Gallagher (66); A. Kyne for J Gallagher (73).

LEITRIM: B Flynn; P Maguire, M Diffley, D Bruen, S. Quinn, D Casey, J Rooney; D Wrynn, P Dolan; M Plunkett, K Beirne, D Rooney; Ryan O'Rourke, D McGovern, Riordan O'Rourke.

Subs: T. Prior for Plunkett (HT); D. Flynn for Quinn (49); J. Heslin for Mcgovern (61); P Keaney for Diffley (67).

Referee: M.Farrelly (Cavan).