Sporting fixtures fall victim to Storm Franklin

Three Allianz League games are off while racing at Navan has been cancelled
Sporting fixtures fall victim to Storm Franklin
Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 13:17
Colm O’Connor

Storm Franklin has forced the postponement of a number of sporting events on Sunday.

Status Orange wind warnings have been issued by Met Éireann for six counties on the west coast and heavy overnight rain has made a number of pitches unplayable.

The Allianz National Football League has been badly hit with GAA chiefs forced to postpone a number of games. 

The Allianz Leagues Division 2 game between Galway and Offaly was called off at 12.30pm.  

"Due to the upgraded Weather alert in the last few minutes to status orange, in the interest of health and safety, the game is now called off," Galway GAA said in a statement.

Earlier the Division 3 game between Westmeath and Longford along with the Division Four match featuring Sligo and Cavan at Markievicz Park were also pulled from the schedule.

Meanwhile the Allianz Leagues Division 3 match Limerick and Louth has been switched to the University of Limerick 3G pitch with a 2.15pm throw-in time, as the Gaelic Grounds is unplayable.

The GAA said the CCCC would confirm re-fixture details next week.

In Ladies Football the NFL Division 1A fixture between Galway and Mayo was another casualty as were the meetings of Armagh and Cavan (Division 2B) and the Division 3B clash of Longford and Kildare – have also been postponed.

Those games are now set to be played next Sunday, February 27

Racing in Navan has been cancelled following a morning track inspection. 

That meeting is now rescheduled for Tuesday, February 22.

More in this section

Carlow v Longford - Leinster GAA Senior Football Championship Round 1 Carlow rebound from Sligo mauling to claim first League points
Dublin v Mayo - Allianz Football League Division 1 Mayo consign frustrated Dublin to a third successive League defeat
Buckley-inspired Roco claim Munster Colleges Hurling crown Buckley-inspired Roco claim Munster Colleges Hurling crown
Dessie Farrell reacts late in the game 19/2/2022

Dessie Farrell: Dublin are not even thinking about relegation

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices