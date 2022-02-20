Sporting fixtures fall victim to Storm Franklin

Storm Franklin has forced the postponement of a number of sporting events on Sunday.

Status Orange wind warnings have been issued by Met Éireann for six counties on the west coast and heavy overnight rain has made a number of pitches unplayable.

The Allianz National Football League has been badly hit with GAA chiefs forced to postpone a number of games.

The Allianz Leagues Division 2 game between Galway and Offaly was called off at 12.30pm.

"Due to the upgraded Weather alert in the last few minutes to status orange, in the interest of health and safety, the game is now called off," Galway GAA said in a statement.

Earlier the Division 3 game between Westmeath and Longford along with the Division Four match featuring Sligo and Cavan at Markievicz Park were also pulled from the schedule.

Meanwhile the Allianz Leagues Division 3 match Limerick and Louth has been switched to the University of Limerick 3G pitch with a 2.15pm throw-in time, as the Gaelic Grounds is unplayable.

The GAA said the CCCC would confirm re-fixture details next week.

In Ladies Football the NFL Division 1A fixture between Galway and Mayo was another casualty as were the meetings of Armagh and Cavan (Division 2B) and the Division 3B clash of Longford and Kildare – have also been postponed.

Those games are now set to be played next Sunday, February 27

Racing in Navan has been cancelled following a morning track inspection.

That meeting is now rescheduled for Tuesday, February 22.