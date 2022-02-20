Dessie Farrell: Dublin are not even thinking about relegation

Dessie Farrell insists there will be no emphasis in the Dublin camp placed on avoiding relegation from Division 1.

Despite losing a third consecutive league game in going down to Mayo Saturday night, Farrell maintains his team will not be considering themselves to be in a battle to avoid the drop.

“We can’t look at that, we just look at it case by case, game by game, almost to the point of training session by training session and day-by-day. If you get caught up in the pressure of league points and the struggle for survival, it doesn’t lend itself to the types of performances we want.

“We’re not concerned about the pressure. We have a plan and it’s a bigger picture about trying to be really, really competitive come the summer time while introducing the new players that we have been through the league and getting to a point where those younger players are properly immersed and embedded in the squad and we’re competitive.”

DEJECTED: Dublin’s Ciaran Kilkenny and Brian Fenton

As more established players like Jonny Cooper, who came off the bench against Mayo, return in the coming weeks, Farrell expects there will be improvements. Dublin face Kildare in Newbridge next weekend followed by a trip to Omagh on March 13.

“You know, some of the younger players, it’s a big step up for them and there’s a lot of learning for them to understand systems, gameplans, that type of thing. They’re trying really, really hard. They’re really keen and eager, which is great to see, their attitude is spot-on and to be fair the senior players have been great to embrace so many new players into the squad and they’re great teachers in their own right.

“Overall, we’re very happy with the dynamic and what everyone is bringing to the table. It’s just the performances haven’t been where we’d like them to be, probably lacking a bit of cohesion at the minute. But I’m very optimistic that it will come when it has to come.”

James Horan, at least not publicly, put no stock in Mayo ending their 10-year wait for a league win over Dublin.

“We are just trying to keep working. We improved a few things from the Donegal and Monaghan game and we were a bit better tonight. So we are happy to continue on with that.

“Dublin are missing a lot of players. We have banged into them long enough to know that they have an awful lot of players to come back into that. They won’t be happy with their performance and some of their shooting. So we have to factor that in as well. From what we could do and from where we are in the season, we will take that.”