Buckley-inspired Roco claim Munster Colleges Hurling crown

Munster Colleges SBHC final: St Francis, Rochestown 3-11 CBS Charleville 1-11

An impressive showing from St Francis College saw them crowned TUS Munster PPS U19 B hurling champions at the 4G in Páirc Uí Chaoimh Saturday night, adding to the title they last won in 2019.

They led from the start, yet they got nothing easy from CBS Charleville, who tried extremely hard and were just a point behind at the three-quarter mark, 1-8 to 1-9.

But it was a goal from Adam Buckey in the 44th minute that set Roco on their way. His strike was an instant reply to Eoin O’Mahony’s green flag. Conor O’Donovan’s major four minutes from time was the icing on the cake.

St Francis College, who have Cork's Alan Cadogan in their backroom team, started brightly and built up a 0-6 to 0-3 lead after 25 minutes. Evan O’Connor’s goal, after he collected from Kevin Lyons’ lengthy delivery, helped them move 1-6 to 0-5 ahead at the interval.

Credit to the CBS defence, headed up by Tiernan Hanley, they withstood a lot of pressure. However, up front, they found it hard to penetrate the Rochestown rearguard especially Lyons and Sean Brady.

Reliable free-taker David Forde ensured CBS Charleville remained competitive, O’Mahony’s goal leaving them just a point adrift midway through the second half.

Their joy was short-lived, Adam Buckley’s goal pushed St Francis College four up as the game moved away from them. Donovan fired in their third goal to yield a winning margin of six points.

The influence of captain William Buckley was noticeable too, in particular his blistering pace. The scorer of five points, he accepted Corn Thomáis Mhic Choilm.

Scorers for St Francis College: C O’Donovan (1-3), W Buckley (0-5, 0-4 frees), A Buckley (1-1), E O’Connor (1-0), S Brady and M O’Mahony (0-1 each).

Scorers for CBS Charleville: D Forde (0-7 frees), E O’Mahony (1-1), M Riordan (0-3, 0-1 free).

ST FRANCIS COLLEGE: R Browne (Blackrock); O McAdoo (Blackrock), C Coakley (Blackrock), M O’Callaghan (Douglas); S Brady (Ballygarvan), K Lyons (Ballygarvan), S Healy (Blackrock); M O’Mahony (Ballygarvan), C Buckley (St Finbarr’s); M O’Connell (Blackrock), W Buckley (St Finbarr’s, capt), A Buckley (St Finbarr’s); E O’Connor (Ballygarvan), C O’Donovan (Douglas), C O’Regan (Ballygarvan).

Subs: C Murphy (Ballygarvan) for K Lyons (36 inj), C O’Keeffe (Douglas) for M O’Connell (55).

CBS CHARLEVILLE: K Murphy (Newtownshandrum); E White (Castletown Ballyagran), B Crowley (Charleville), N Tobin (Bruree); B Collins (Newtownshandrum), T Hanley (Ballyhea), R Troy (Newtownshandrum); E Dillon (Effin), P Murphy (Granagh Ballingarry); Z Biggane (Charleville), M Riordan (Castletown Ballyagran, Capt), A Moffatt (Effin); DJ Collins (Charleville), D Forde (Charleville), E O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum).

Subs: K Aherne (Dromina) for DJ Collins (half-time), J Baker (Charleville) for Z Biggane (49), M Mackessy (Ballyhea) for P Murphy (55).

Referee: Eamonn Stapleton (Limerick).