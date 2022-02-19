Cian Lynch off as Kiely and UL swoop late for Fitzgibbon Cup glory

Limerick college scores 1-5 in final few minutes to spark scenes of wild celebration
Delight: UL captain Bryan O'Mara lifts the Fitzgibbon Cup pIC: Tommy Grealy, Inpho

Sat, 19 Feb, 2022 - 17:29
Charlie Keegan

HE Fitzgibbon Cup final: University of Limerick 1-21 NUIG 2-15

MIKEY Kiely was at it again with another late, decisive goal as UL rallied to claim a dramatic Fitzgibbon Cup final win Saturday at IT Carlow.

The Limerick college was trailing by five points with four minutes of normal time remaining but hit NUIG for 1-5 in the time remaining to spark wild celebrations.

Their compatriot, NUIG's Cian Lynch, was controversially sent off in a frantc last few minutes.

NUIG’s Cian Lynch with Billy Power and Killian Sampson of UL.

More to follow.

Scorers for UL: G O’Connor (0-9, 8f), B O’Mara (0-4), M Kiely (1-2), C Connolly (0-3), R Hayes, B O’Sullivan, B O’Grady (0-1).

Scorers for NUIG: E Niland (0-14, 12f), J Fleming [1-1], M Kennedy (1-0).

UNIVERSITY OF LIMERICK

NUIG: 

