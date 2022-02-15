Kelly, Duggan and O'Donnell closing in on Clare return

The trio would be a massive boost to Brian Lohan's attacking options for Championship 2022
Clare hurler Tony Kelly photographed at In the Zone – The Official Protein Cookies & Biscuits of the GAA & GPA 

Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 00:00
Paul Keane

Clare could be in a position to include All-Stars Tony Kelly and Peter Duggan, along with 2013 All-Ireland hero Shane O'Donnell, in their attack by the end of the Allianz League.

Talisman Kelly is 17 weeks into his recovery from ankle reconstruction surgery and expects to return to hurling activity this week, pencilling in the final rounds of their Division 1A campaign for his competitive return.

As for Duggan, the 2018 All-Star is back in the panel after spending the last two seasons in Australia though still has to overcome 'a bit of a cleanout on his ankle there a couple of weeks ago'.

According to Kelly, Duggan could be 'back in full training this week or next week as well'.

The situation is less straightforward with O'Donnell, Clare's hat-trick hero when they won the 2013 All-Ireland, after contemplating giving up the game for a period last year following a troublesome concussion injury. The Ennis forward suffered the injury in training last June and speaking to the Irish Examiner in November admitted that at one stage he 'really felt that I was never going to play hurling again' due to the effects.

"I think his main priority was to try to get that sorted out and get it straightened out so I think there's talk maybe this week or the following week, trying to get back," said Kelly.

"I'm not sure will he be doing any contact stuff. I know he's running and doing gym on his own but, again, with that kind of an injury there's no real ' go back and let's see how it is', or see how he gets on in a contact drill. He needs to be fully clear before he can go back into any kind of hurling or contact and it's a fairly serious injury. It's not a hamstring or an ankle or a knee so the main thing for him is to get clear of it."

* East Coast Bakehouse have announced the launch of a new Irish Protein brand called In the Zone, created in partnership with the GAA and GPA as the Official Players Choice. In the Zone is available nationwide in Supervalu and Centra stores.

