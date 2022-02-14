Maggie Farrelly to become first woman to ref men's Allianz League game

Maggie Farrelly will be the first female to referee a men's Allianz Football League game when she takes charge of the Division 4 clash between Leitrim and London in Carrick-on-Shannon this Sunday.

The Cavan woman, who was part of the refereeing team for last Saturday's All-Ireland senior club final between Kilcoo and Kilmacud Crokes in Croke Park, officiated last year's Cavan SFC final replay between Ramor United and Gowna.