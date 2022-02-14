Maggie Farrelly to become first woman to ref men's Allianz League game

Maggie Farrelly will be the first female to referee a men's Allianz Football League game when she takes charge of the Division 4 clash between Leitrim and London in Carrick-on-Shannon this Sunday.
The Cavan woman, who was part of the refereeing team for last Saturday's All-Ireland senior club final between Kilcoo and Kilmacud Crokes in Croke Park, officiated last year's Cavan SFC final replay between Ramor United and Gowna.
Recently, the Laragh United clubwoman was one of five new referees appointed to the national panel. She also whistled the All-Ireland junior football semi-final between eventual winners Kilmeena and Clonbullogue last month.
In 2015, Farrelly became the first woman to referee a men's senior Gaelic football game, the McKenna Cup match between Fermanagh and St Mary's University in Garvaghey.