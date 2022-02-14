Shane O’Regan transfer refused by Cork County Board

The proposed transfer of All-Ireland U20 hurling winner Shane O’Regan from Watergrasshill to neighbouring Sarsfields has been refused by the Cork County Board.
The transfer request had been based on a change of residence, but the Cork County Board has decided not to allow the transfer.
At a recent Cork County Board meeting, the Watergrasshill delegate, on behalf of the club, asked the Cork executive “to give great consideration not to granting the transfer”.
O’Regan won an All-Ireland U20 hurling medal with Cork last summer, he was introduced as a second-half sub during the delayed 2020 final win over Dublin. O’Regan has also played senior for Cork in the pre-season Munster SHL competition.
Watergrasshill are a Premier Intermediate hurling club. They ended up in the relegation play-off last season, a game during which O’Regan hit 1-11 to help the club maintain their Premier Intermediate status for 2022.
His was one of four transfer requests refused by the Cork County Board.