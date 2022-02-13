Deely and Flynn shine as DCU win first Ashbourne Cup

DCU came out on top in an all-Dublin final to get their hands on the Ashbourne Cup for the first time in the competition’s long history at the WIT Arena in Carriganore, beating UCD by 1-14 to 0-5.

Though UCD have a successful record in the top grade of third level camogie competition, they had not been triumphant since 2008 and the final pairing was a fresh one after the dominance of Waterford IT and UL in the past decade.

They had no answer to the class of Niamh Deely at centre-back for the winners however, and her fellow Kilkenny native Jane Cass was also heavily influential.

DCU pulled clear in the second half and impressive Waterford attacker Abby Flynn put the icing on the cake with a simple finish for a goal in the 56th minute, after being set up with a hand-pass from Westmeath full-forward Ciara O’Looney.

That made it 1-13 to 0-4, an illustration of the control Seamus Kelly’s side had exerted prior to Flynn’s close-range finish.

Flynn’s pace and accurate shooting were a feature of DCU’s performance, the Gailltír sharpshooter finishing with 1-5 but in truth, the Glasnevin outfit were on top all over, with Ciara Phelan, Sarah Harding Kenny and skipper Ciara O’Connor to the fore. Sorcha Ryan battled hard at full-back as UCD never gave up but they couldn’t threaten from the time Fitzgerald opened the scoring.

UCD just couldn’t make any inroads and were second best in most sectors of the pitch, relying on placed balls from Amelia Shaw, Niamh Comerford and Moira Barrett to get the scoreboard moving.

In all, 34 teams and more than 700 players have been involved in the four third level championships, since they got under way in September and today was certainly a memorable one for the Couch sisters from Dublin emerging victorious from the day’s two finals. Zoe was part of a dominant half-back line for DCU. Earlier on, her twin Jody, as well as another sibling Gaby were involved as TU Dublin made it a fantastic double in the Purcell Cup final. Six consecutive points after the restart proved decisive and though NUIG fought back and got to within three, they had left themselves too much of a mountain to climb and fell short by 0-12 to 0-8. The win sealed a remarkable double for TUD, who on Saturday, also won the Corn Uí Mhaolagáin with their second team overcoming UL by 0-9 to 0-4. In the weekend’s other decider, UCC defeated UCD in the Fr Meaghair Cup final by 1-9 to 1-8.