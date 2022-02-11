BBC to be big winners from next round of GAA media rights

The broadcasters are in line to receive live international access to All-Ireland semi-finals and finals from next year
BBC to be big winners from next round of GAA media rights

 Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 11:59
John Fogarty

The BBC are set to be one of the big winners in the next round of GAA media rights, the Irish Examiner has learned.

The broadcasters are in line to receive live international access to All-Ireland semi-finals and finals from next year on top of their Northern Ireland channel’s continuing coverage of the Ulster senior football championship and in addition possibly latter stage championship fixtures involving Ulster counties.

It is believed the GAA are keen to widen the coverage of their major games to a global audience and hope to use the BBC’s international platform to do so. Last year, the All-Ireland senior football semi-finals and finals were shown live on public TV in Galicia in response to the rise in popularity of the sport in the north-west region of Spain.

Relations between Croke Park and BBC are known to have improved significantly in recent times. Last weekend, they streamed the Down v Galway Division 2 football game, while they are giving the same treatment to Saturday’s Division 1, Group B hurling clash between Antrim and Dublin.

Speaking at Thursday’s publication of the GAA’s annual reports, GAA stadium and commercial director Peter McKenna said the new media rights negotiations were almost completed. 

More in this section

David Clifford poses for photos with fans after the game 10/2/2022 Clifford steps up to the mark as UL reach Sigerson final
NUI Galway v Letterkenny IT - Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Cup Quarter-Final NUI Galway pass test of resolve to reach another Sigerson final
GAA/Croke Park Financial Reports & Director Generals Annual Report Media Briefing Tom Ryan feels sorry for Cork in stadium 'dilemma'
2022 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues launch

Dublin mix youth and experience for League opener against Waterford 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices