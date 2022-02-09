Evan Niland continues imperious form as NUI Galway progress in Fitzgibbon Cup

NUI Galway 1-22 Waterford IT 2-13

NUIG set up an all-Galway Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final clash next week against GMIT thanks to a six-point win over Waterford IT at Dangan on Wednesday evening, with Evan Niland continuing his immaculate form for the university by scoring 0-14 over the course of the hour.

There was a style and polish to the home side in this knock-out fixture, and, although they seemed to have the game wrapped up, twice Waterford IT hit back with goals from penalties - Stephen Bennett on target to drag Fintan O’Connor’s side right back into the contest.

Ultimately, however, the Waterford students simply didn’t pose the same scoring threat from open play, though they will wonder how different things might have been if Eoin O’Shea hadn’t missed the target with four scorable dead ball opportunities.

On a dry and still evening that was as suited to hurling as any February night could hope to be, goalkeeper Barry Nolan opened the scoring for WIT with a long-range free, but the home side quickly found their groove and four points on the spin from Niland (three frees) and a quick strike from the left wing after he collected a sideline cut, set the tone for the game.

Ciarán Kirwan replied for WIT but a well-finished solo goal from Fionn MacDonagh pushed the gap out to five points with just seven minutes gone. Waterford IT were competitive from general play, but they struggled to get good possession close to the NUIG goal and were dependent on frees to stay in touch.

Well-taken scores from Cáimín Killeen and Cian Lynch helped to extend NUIG’s lead before WIT were handed a lifeline before half-time in the shape of a penalty, awarded for a hold on Tom Barron and crashed to the net by Bennett.

WIT kept their momentum going after half-time and reduced the gap to three points briefly, 1-11 to 1-8, before NUIG hit another purple patch, outscoring the visitors by 0-6 to 0-1 in the next 10 minutes.

Consecutive points from Bennett and Pádraig Fitzgerald were followed by another penalty award with five minutes to play, so when Bennett found the top right corner yet again, suddenly WIT were just one goal away from tying up the game.

NUIG’s response to the setback was exemplary, however. They won the next puckout and set up an attack that yielded another Niland free, and late points from Mark Kennedy and the Clarinbridge marksman, one from a free and one from play, gave them enough cushion to safely negotiate five minutes of added time.

Scorers for NUI Galway: E Niland (0-14, 12f); C Lynch (0-3); F MacDonagh (1-0); C Killeen (0-2); M Gill, J Fleming, M Kennedy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford IT: S Bennett (2-2, 2-0 pens); E O’Shea (0-7, 6f, 1 '65), B Nolan (0-2, 2f); C Kirwan, P Fitzgerald (0-1 each).

NUI GALWAY (Galway unless stated): L Reilly (Castlegar); E Lawless (Athenry), J Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly), C Caulfield (Kilconierin); C Killeen (Loughrea), D Morrissey (Sarsfields), M Gill (Castlegar); D Kilcommins (Annaghdown), I McGlynn (Kilconierin); C Walsh (Turloughmore), C Lynch (Patrickswell, Limerick), F MacDonagh (Moycullen); P Hickey (Nenagh Éire Óg, Tipperary), J Fleming (Meelick-Eyrecourt), E Niland (Clarinbridge).

Subs: C Salmon (Clarinbridge) for MacDonagh (temp, 30-30+2), M Kennedy (Clarinbridge) for McGlynn (50), O Flannery (St. Thomas’) for MacDonagh (52), N Collins (Cappataggle) for Hickey (60).

WATERFORD IT (Waterford unless stated): B Nolan (Roanmore); C Ryan (Roanmore), D Walsh (Piltown, Kilkenny), W Halpin; R Smithers (Naomh Eoin, Carlow), T Barron (Fourmilewater), M De Paor (Clonea); N O’Sullivan (Ferrybank), S Bennett (Ballysaggart); A Kirwan (Mount Sion), E O’Shea (O’Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny), J Lyons (Ballyduff Lower); O Reilly (Passage), C Kirwan (Clonea), P Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty).

Subs: P Boland (St. Mullins, Carlow) for Reilly (43), P Hennebry (Mooncoin, Kilkenny) for Murphy (56), Ryan Tierney (Ferrybank) for Kirwan (58).

Referee: R McGann (Clare).