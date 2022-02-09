Clinical shooting from Kevin Cooney propels GMIT to Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals

GMIT 1-19 TUS Midwest 1-12

An 11-point haul from Kevin Cooney, scored from 13 shots at the posts, was the backbone of GMIT’s win over TUS Midwest in the Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final.

Cooney's performance was typical of the greater efficiency that powered the home side to their win at Carnmore hurling club, just outside Galway city.

The Limerick students however will look back at two glorious goal opportunities that weren’t converted in the second half, albeit both as a result of outstanding defensive interventions from the home side, and nine wides in the same period, when they had a very strong diagonal breeze blowing at their backs.

After the first four points were shared equally, GMIT wasted no time in using that breeze when they had it behind them. They scored six of the next seven points, with Cooney very much to the fore scoring four from play over the course of the hour.

Defensively, Seán Neary and in particular Cianán Fahy were superb in holding TUS Midwest at bay, with only Billy Seymour making any impression for the away side at the road end of the ground. Robin Mounsey hurled some good ball into the TUS Midwest forward line, but the overall defensive supremacy was crucial to GMIT opening up a 1-12 to 0-7 interval lead.

Cooney, Seán McDonagh, Conor Gardiner and AJ Willis were all on the mark for GMIT before they got a real shot in the arm with the game’s first goal, Willis firing to the net after a deft chip lift and pass from Paddy Commins set up the Tipperary man just inside the 13 metre line.

It wasn’t until the 26th minute that GMIT finally put a shot wide of the target, as they posted 1-12 from 16 shots on goal in the first half, stretching their lead out to 10 points when Cooney and McDonagh the first players to score after half-time.

Seymour scrambled in a goal for the visitors eight minutes into the second half, but they needed more goals to eat into the lead. An incredible save from Darrach Fahy to deny Mounsey and a last-ditch hook from man of the match Cianán Fahy to block a Ross Bonnar attempt ensured that those green flags never came, while a series of poorly selected shots meant that their wide count kept mounting too.

Points from Gardiner and Cooney late on helped to keep things controlled from a GMIT perspective and ensure their progression to the last four.

Scorers for GMIT: K Cooney (0-11, 7f); AJ Willis (1-1); C Gardiner (0-3): S McDonagh, P Commins (0-2 each).

Scorers for TUS Midwest: B Seymour (1-4, 3f); E Fitzpatrick, K McCarthy, R Mounsey (1 sideline) (0-2 each); K O’Kelly, R Bonnar (0-1 each).

GMIT (Galway clubs unless stated): D Fahy (Ardrahan); L Prendergast (Ballinderreen), S Neary (Castlegar), K Meehan (Ballinderreen); J Forde (Liam Mellowes), C Fahy (Ardrahan), A Clarke (Craughwell); A O'Shaughnessy (Turloughmore), D Mannion (Cappataggle); C Gardiner (Tommy Larkins), AJ Willis (Portroe, Tipperary), P Foley (Clarinbridge); K Cooney (Sarsfields), S McDonagh (Mountbellew-Moylough), P Commins (Gort).

Subs: E Egan (Kilbeacanty) for O'Shaughnessy (half-time), E Duggan (St. Thomas') for Mannion (56), P Martin (Kilconierin) for Clarke (56), M Cullen (Athenry) for Meehan (59).

TUS MIDWEST: C Broderick (Clarecastle, Clare); J McCarthy (Toomevara, Tipperary), T O'Connor (Ballybrown, Limerick), D Tuohy (Clarecastle, Clare); E Killeen (Rathdowney-Errill, Laois), P Donnellan (Broadford, Clare), B Mahony (Crotta O'Neills, Kerry); C McCarthy (Nenagh Éire Óg, Tipperary), E Fitzpatrick (Roscrea, Tipperary); R Mounsey (Ruan, Clare), R Maher (Silvermines, Tipperary), C Downes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Limerick); B Seymour (Kiladangan, Tipperary), K O'Kelly (Kilruane McDonaghs, Tipperary), K McCarthy (Toomevara, Tipperary).

Subs: A Mulcahy (Midleton, Cork) for Maher (36), S O'Loughlin (Kilmaley, Clare) for K McCarthy (45), R Bonnar (Cashel, Tipperary) for O'Kelly (55).

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary).