IT Carlow get revenge as champions UCC crash out of Fitzgibbon Cup

IT Carlow 1-17 UCC 0-14

IT Carlow reversed the 2020 Fitzgibbon Cup final result when deservedly stripping UCC of the title at their home grounds last night, in a game where a superb Rory Higgins goal on 17 minutes proved the quarter-final’s pivotal score.

DJ Carey’s side laid the foundation for victory with a fine first-half display during which they took command and never subsequently released that grip.

UCC made a raft of changes from the match programme and the Cork students soon found themselves under the cosh as Carlow flew out of the traps to race into a double scores lead of 0-6 to 0-3 after 16 minutes.

The home side lost top forward Marty Kavanagh to injury in the 11th minute but they overcame that setback as their attack, running at the Cork defence, picked off some superb scores.

Full-forward Chris Nolan’s solo run at the UCC backline opened up the chance for Rathnure’s Higgins to score the game’s only goal.

Mark Kehoe, the Kilseehlin-Kilcash clubman carried the only genuine forward threat for UCC, the Tipperary man hitting four first-half points from play.

In quick time all six starting IT Carlow forwards had made the scoresheet as Carey’s side showed a high work ethic and some deadly finishing as they held a comfortable 1-11 to 0-8 lead.

IT Carlow's Eoin Gaughan. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

The Cork side were in big trouble on 26 minutes when, following a flare-up at the stand sideline, referee Thomas Walsh issued a straight red card to Padraig Power, apparently for interfering with the helmet of an opponent.

UCC introduced Daire Connery and Jack O’Connor at half-time in an effort to pull the game their way. But, in truth, Tom Kingston’s team never carried a threat to Adam Howlin’s goal.

The six-point difference remained pretty constant throughout a second half in which the Carlow defence continued to play with confidence, well marshalled by full-back Podge Delaney. Centre-back Jerry Kelly was also having a solid game but he too fell foul of a red card early in the second half.

But that did not change the trend of the game in any way as Carlow continued to lead the way, playing good hurling and content to pick off their points, with free-taker Seamus Casey, the hard-grafting Chris Nolan, and Rory Higgins picking off their points, while Wexford senior player Conor Dunbar also chipped in a white flag from midfield.

UCC lacked the cutting edge in attack to pressurise the home defence, who dealt comfortably with anything that came their way.

A scoring return of seven points from open play was never going to be enough for UCC to retain their title which they relinquished rather tamely.

Carlow, on the other hand, were left to celebrate a clear-cut win and sweet revenge for the one-point defeat in the 2020 final.

Scorers for IT Carlow: S Casey (0-7, 4f, 1 '65); R Higgins (1-1); C Nolan (0-3); T Keyes, N Brassil, C Kenny, E Gaughan, C Dunbar, M Kavanagh ('65) (0-1 each).

Scorers for UCC: M Kehoe, S Barrett (4f) (0-4 each); C Boylan, D Connery (2f) (0-2 each); R Downey, W Henn (f) (0-1 each).

IT CARLOW: A Howling; F Hayes, P Delaney, A Redmond; N Brassil, J Kelly, J Cleere; C Dunbar, C Kenny; E Gaughan, M Kavanagh, S Casey; R Higgins, C Nolan, T Keyes.

Subs: B McGinley for Kavanagh (11); S Reck for McGinley (37).

UCC: I Butler; C O’Brien, N O’Leary, K O’Dwyer; R Downey, I Daly, D O’Leary; R Connolly, G Mellerick; C Boylan, C Cahalane, M Kehoe; C Bowe, S Barrett, P Power.

Subs: D Connery for O’Brien (ht); J O'Connor for Bowe (ht); W Henn for Barrett (51).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford).