Watch: Draws made for 2022 Cork GAA Championships

The draws for the 2022 Cork GAA championships take place this Tuesday night from Páirc Ui Chaoimh - and the Examiner Sport cameras will provide live coverage of proceedings.

Midleton and St Finbarr's took major championship honours last year with Mallow (football) and Kanturk (hurling) being promoted to the top level ahead of what promises to be another exciting year of action in store for fans - and you will be able to see the pick of the action live on Examiner Sport. Overall 112 clubs will go into the hat across the nine grades - five in hurling and four in football.