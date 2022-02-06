Easy win for Galway and Shefflin over old pal Fennelly

Allianz HL Div 1A: Galway 4-22 Offaly 0-17

Galway will head to take on wounded All-Ireland champions Limerick on the back of a facile double-scores win over Offaly in Salthill.

Henry Shefflin’s men never trailed against an Offaly side managed by his former Ballyhale Shamrocks teammate Michael Fennelly.

Offaly opted to play with the wind in the opening half but they were in trouble when they trailed by 1-12 to 0-8 at the interval, with Galway on top in most positions.

Galway could have had three or four goals in that opening half but didn’t turn the screw, with Evan Niland shooting a penalty wide after 22 minutes.

But the opening goal was worth waiting for as Galway half-back Gearóid McInerney took off on a 70 metre run before batting the ball to the net from close range just before the interval.

It completed a miserable opening half for Offaly, with McInerney keeping close tabs on Eoghan Cahill who had impressed when the sides clashed in the Walsh Cup last month.

Galway manager Henry Shefflin shakes hands with Offaly manager Michael Fennelly after the game

The Tribesmen got on top from the outset and led by 0-4 to 0-1 after ten minutes, with Tom Monaghan, Jack Hastings and Conor Whelan impressing up front.

Offaly managed just four points from play in the opening half and two of them came from wing-backs Jack Screeney and Killian Sampson.

John Murphy and Adrian Cleary also found the range, with Cahill hitting four frees, but they never looked like building a lead with the wind and never actually got in front.

Galway hit eight wides to Offaly’s four in the opening half but still managed to build a lead with Monaghan shooting three from play in the opening 15 minutes, with Whelan picking off three as well in addition to being fouled for the penalty which Niland drilled low and wide.

Whelan blasted the side-netting with another goal chance before McInerney burst through to show his forwards how to do it as they went in leading by seven points.

John Fleming got Galway’s second goal five minutes after the restart after more good work by Whelan and they pulled away from there.

Fleming turned provider for Galway’s third goal which Niland finished well, with Cahill doing his utmost to keep Offaly in contention.

Donal O’Shea, son of former Tipperary manager Eamon and the first from the Salthill/Knocknacarra club to play in the Allianz League, blasted home Galway’s fourth goal after being set up by debutant Shane Ryan, son of former Galway star Eanna, in the closing stages.

GALWAY: E Murphy; J Grealish, D Burke, D Cronin; G McInerney (1-1), P Mannion, T Killeen; J Cooney, R Glennon (0-2); T Monaghan (0-3), J Hastings (0-1), C Fahy (0-1); E Niland (1-6, 0-5f, 0-1 ’65), C Whelan (0-3), B Concannon (0-1).

Subs: J Fleming (1-2) for Concannon (19), E Burke (0-1) for C Fahy (56), D O’Shea (1-1, 0-1 ’65) for Niland (56), C Walsh for Monaghan (59), S Ryan for Hastings (63).

OFFALY: C Clancy; D King, C Burke, J Screeney (0-1); K Sampson (0-1), B Conneely, J Keenaghan; R Ravenhill, L Fox; A Cleary (0-1), E Kelly, E Cahill (0-10, 0-8f); J Murphy (0-1), J Sampson (0-1), L O’Connor

Subs: C Molloy for King (half-time), L Langton (0-2, 0-2f) for Cleary (half-time), D Nally for Ravenhill (56), B Duignan for Fox (56), D Maher for Molloy (56), E Parlon for Cahill (68).

Referee: Rory McGann (Clare)