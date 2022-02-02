Mayo confirm cruciate ligament injury for Tommy Conroy

Conoy suffered the injury just before half-time in NUIG’s 2-8 to 1-8 Sigerson Cup quarter-final win over Letterkenny IT on Tuesday
Mayo confirm cruciate ligament injury for Tommy Conroy

Mayo's Tommy Conroy in league action last weekend. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 19:49
Joel Slattery

Mayo GAA have confirmed that Tommy Conroy has suffered a cruciate ligament injury while on Sigerson Cup duty.

Conoy suffered the injury just before half-time in NUIG’s 2-8 to 1-8 Sigerson Cup quarter-final win over Letterkenny IT on Tuesday evening with the Neale clubman taken to a local hospital after the match.

Mayo manager James Horan said that the rest of the panel "will rally around Tommy" on hearing the news.

“Tommy is such a great person and player," Horan said.

"We all wish him well during his rehabilitation. Tommy will still play a huge part in Mayo's season and will remain very much part of the panel. Unfortunately, injuries like this are part of sport.

"I know all the players will rally around Tommy and I am sure it will galvanise the entire team, but I know his injury will inspire other players to drive forward, step up and follow in his boots,” commented Horan.

Mayo GAA Chairman Seamus Touhy said the news was a blow to Mayo’s league and championship preparations.

“It is such an unfortunate injury at this time of year. Mayo GAA however, will provide whatever it takes to support Tommy and ensure he gets the best medical care during his recovery,” Tuohy said.

Conroy played in Mayo's Allianz League opener against Donegal in Sligo on Sunday but now faces a long road to recovery from the injury.

More in this section

0-13 for Evan Niland as NUIG secure home Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final 0-13 for Evan Niland as NUIG secure home Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final
DCU Dóchas Éireann v Ulster University - Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Cup Quarter-Final Champions DCU survive scare to advance to Sigerson Cup semi-final
A spectator gets his ticket checked as he arrives for the game 22/1/2022 'Do clubs have any say any more?': Cork delegates blast 'cashless' ticketing system
#Gaelic Football#Mayo GAA
<p>While in no doubt that Kerry would have repaid the home fixture to Cork, O’Donovan said the Cork executive had to prioritise what was best for Keith Ricken’s team, he said.</p>

Kevin O’Donovan: Cork will welcome Kerry to Páirc Uí Rinn with 'all guns blazing'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices