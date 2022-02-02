Mayo confirm cruciate ligament injury for Tommy Conroy

Mayo GAA have confirmed that Tommy Conroy has suffered a cruciate ligament injury while on Sigerson Cup duty.

Conoy suffered the injury just before half-time in NUIG’s 2-8 to 1-8 Sigerson Cup quarter-final win over Letterkenny IT on Tuesday evening with the Neale clubman taken to a local hospital after the match.

Mayo manager James Horan said that the rest of the panel "will rally around Tommy" on hearing the news.

“Tommy is such a great person and player," Horan said.

"We all wish him well during his rehabilitation. Tommy will still play a huge part in Mayo's season and will remain very much part of the panel. Unfortunately, injuries like this are part of sport.

"I know all the players will rally around Tommy and I am sure it will galvanise the entire team, but I know his injury will inspire other players to drive forward, step up and follow in his boots,” commented Horan.

Mayo GAA Chairman Seamus Touhy said the news was a blow to Mayo’s league and championship preparations.

“It is such an unfortunate injury at this time of year. Mayo GAA however, will provide whatever it takes to support Tommy and ensure he gets the best medical care during his recovery,” Tuohy said.

Conroy played in Mayo's Allianz League opener against Donegal in Sligo on Sunday but now faces a long road to recovery from the injury.