The change to date of the fixture, which will be staged in FBD Semple Stadium partly as a result of the Ed Sheeran concerts taking place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, was confirmed by Cork GAA in a statement this morning.
Cork's Munster SHC clash with Clare brought forward by a fortnight

A general view of Páirc Ui Chaoimh 

Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 12:06
John Fogarty

Cork hurlers will avoid playing three Munster SHC games in the space of 21 days as a result of the decision to switch their Round 4 game against Clare to the weekend of April 30/May 1 from May 15.

The change to date of the fixture, which will be staged in FBD Semple Stadium partly as a result of the Ed Sheeran concerts taking place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, was confirmed by Cork GAA in a statement this morning.

As expected, the Cork v Kerry Munster SFC semi-final will take place in Páirc Uí Rinn on May 7 with the hope that remedial measures at the venue will allow a crowd of 15,000.

The statement read: “The comprehensive fixture list for 2022 makes the best and most practical use available of facilities owned by Cork GAA during what will be an extremely busy period for Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“After the Cork game against Limerick in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship on April 17th, the stadium switches to concert mode to facilitate the series of concerts by Ed Sheeran.

“Following consultations with, and the agreement of, Munster Council, Tipperary County Board and Clare County board, the Hurling Championship clash against Clare will be held at FBD Semple Stadium on the weekend of April 30th/May 1st. The relevant capacity will allow us to meet the demand for tickets from all Cork supporters.

The Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final between Cork and Kerry will take place at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday May 7th. The management of both the hurling and football teams have been consulted throughout the process of arranging the fixtures, and Cork GAA would like to thank them for their support.

“Páirc Uí Chaoimh has a number of games and events planned throughout this period, as normality returns post-COVID. Cork GAA will be liaising closely with residents and other partners in advance of other matches and concerts which are planned for the stadium.

“For the matches in Thurles and Páirc Uí Rinn outlined above, premium seat holders will be accommodated in both venues and we will have special plans in place for hospitality on both occasions.” Cork had been concerned about the original scheduling of their games - after playing Limerick on Easter weekend they were facing a three-week break before their remaining three rounds in the space of 21 days.

Clare were also alarmed at the prospect of four games in the space of five weekends, the final three of them due to take place over as many weekends.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh schedule February 5 - AHL - Cork v Clare, 5pm; AFL - Cork v Clare, 7pm.

February 26 - AFL - Cork v Galway preceded by Cork camogie fixture, 5pm.

March 5 - AHL - Cork v Galway, 7pm.

March 20 - AFL - Cork v Down, 1pm.

April 17 - Munster SHC Round 1 - Cork v Limerick 4pm.

