The likes of Cork's Diarmuid O’Sullivan and Ian O’Connell, Tipp's Tommy Dunne and Eoin Kelly, and Wexford’s Keith Rossiter have fulfilled the role.
Selectors will no longer be permitted to be hurley carriers 

Cork's Diarmuid O'Sullivan is one of a number of selectors who has also acted as hurley carrier for the team. Updated rules will prevent that this season. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 20:55
John Fogarty

Hurling teams will not be able to designate their selectors as hurley/water carriers as a number of them had been doing during the last two seasons.

Neither will their maoir camán be permitted to be wired up, according to the GAA’s match regulations which have reverted to normal time.

Prior to the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the GAA’s match regulations prevented selectors from doubling up as hurley carriers.

That measure was dropped in the revised Covid-19 document. However, following the easing of restrictions last week, which included the end of water breaks, the previous regulations are operative along with the end of the maor foirne role.

Regulation 2.9 states: “Official team personnel (Selectors/Coaches), substitutes, injured players or members of the extended panel may not act as Maoir Uisce. In the event that any injured player or a member of the extended panel act as a Maoir Uisce, any breach of rule, shall be considered as a Misconduct at Games by Team Officials infraction.

“Maoir Uisce are not permitted to have/use Communications devices i.e. walkie talkies. In Hurling the Maoir Uisce will also act as Hurley Carriers & may enter the field of play with a replacement hurley when necessary.” 

A few of the leading hurling counties had management/coaching team members fulfilling the water carrier duties. The likes of Diarmuid O’Sullivan and Ian O’Connell for Cork, Tommy Dunne and Eoin Kelly for Tipperary and Wexford’s Keith Rossiter were hurley carriers for their respective teams.

Meanwhile, former Kerry hurler John “Tweek” Griffin is reportedly part of Kieran Kingston’s management team for the forthcoming season. Now based in Cork and playing with Blarney, The Kerryman reports Griffin will be working with the goalkeepers.

Elsewhere, 10 East Galway clubs are opposing proposed changes to the Galway senior and intermediate hurling championships that would see the number of teams reduced to 16 in each competition.

Counties have been instructed by a rule change to cut the number of teams per championship to a maximum of 16 but the clubs believe Galway should be entitled to run the competitions as they see fit.

The press release signed by the clubs opened: “‘‘No way’. That was the emphatic conclusion at a meeting attended by East Galway Clubs on Monday January 24. The topic under discussion was the decision by Croke Park to force the Galway Hurling Board to limit the Senior and Intermediate hurling championship to 16 teams in 2023. The message is simple – let Galway look after our own affairs.

“The controversy stems from Motion 13 at GAA Congress last year, which has now become rule. As it stands, eight clubs from senior and intermediate face the prospect of being relegated from their respective competitions in 2022. At best, they will get a stay of execution until 2023 under the current regime.” 

Portumna chairman Ivan Canning said: “Clubs are fighting the fight for rural communities by providing facilities which are at the heart of their parishes. The east of the county would be a forgotten wasteland but for the perseverance of the local people. We have to fight this.”

