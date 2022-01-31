Allianz Football League Show: Armagh have it all? Dubs & Kerry toil, Clare's ambition, Cork's long haul

Gary Brennan, Oisín McConville and Tony Leen review the opening round of the Allianz Football League with Paul Rouse.
In association with Allianz Ireland.
Gary Brennan, Oisín McConville and Tony Leen review the opening round of the Allianz Football League with Paul Rouse.
In association with Allianz Ireland.
Get the latest news from the world of sport along with the best opinion from our outstanding team of sport writers, direct to your inbox every Friday
Puzzles hub
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writersSign up
Puzzles hub
Monday, January 31, 2022 - 9:00 AM
Monday, January 31, 2022 - 8:00 AM
Monday, January 31, 2022 - 9:00 AM