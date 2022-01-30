Kildare finish strong to earn late draw with Kerry

Kildare 0-13 Kerry 1-10

Kerry extended their unbeaten league run to nine games but they had to make do with a share of the spoils after this abject display in Newbridge.

A Jimmy Hyland free in additional time secured the draw for Kildare who finished out the half with three points in a row. Tom O’Sullivan snatched at a loose ball at the death but his kick sailed wide.

Between the halves, Kerry scored just one point in 28 minutes as they committed a plethora of unforced errors in attack. Up 1-7 to 0-6 at half-time, they didn’t add to Paul Geaney’s 38th minute until the 56th when Paudie Clifford picked off his second of the game.

After a poor ball forward by Jack Savage, Paddy Woodgate made it a two-point game in the 65th minute and three minutes later Hyland brought them within one when Kildare broke from a Paudie Clifford error before he levelled matters when Adrian Spillane fouled Paul Cribbin.

Kildare were two points to the good after three minutes, Cribbin and Kevin Flynn sending over long-range efforts, before Kerry cancelled them out with a sloppy goal in the fifth minute. Gavin White appeared to have lost the ball but recovered to tee up Killian Spillane and his shot spilled into the net.

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor watches on from the sidelines. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Paudie Clifford stretched Kerry’s lead to three in the 13th minute and Seán O’Shea restored it three minutes later when he punished a foul by Ben McCormack on White, which surprisingly didn’t warrant a card.

Kerry were slack at times in attack but three points in a row extended their advantage to three by the 20th minute only for Jimmy Hyland to hit back with a couple, the second as a result of an incisive pass from Daniel Flynn.

White had to leave the play injured in the 28th minute following a second foul by McCormack, the forward being issued a yellow card on this occasion. David Clifford scored the final point of the half on the half-hour mark before dragging a goal attempt badly wide in additional time.

Scorers for Kildare: J. Hyland (0-6, 3 frees); P. Woodgate (0-3, 1 free); K. Flynn, P. Cribbin (0-2 each).

Scorers for Kerry: S. O’Shea (0-3, 2 frees); A. Spillane (1-0); D. Clifford, P. Clifford (0-2 each); D. O’Sullivan, P. Geaney, T. Brosnan (0-1 each).

KILDARE: M. Donnellan; S. Ryan, M. O’Grady (c), R. Houlihan; T. Archbold, J. Murray, J. Sargent; K. O’Callaghan, K. Flynn; B. McCormack, P. Cribbin, P. Tuohy; P. Woodgate, D. Flynn, J. Hyland.

Subs: K. Feely for K. O’Callaghan, N. Flynn for B. McCormack (both h-t); P. McDermott for P. Tuohy (52).

KERRY: S. Murphy; T. O’Sullivan, J. Foley, D. O’Donoghue; P. Murphy, T. Morley G. White; S. O’Shea (c), A. Spillane; M. Burns, P. Clifford, D. Moynihan; K. Spillane, D. Clifford, P. Geaney.

Subs: B. Ó Beaglaoich for G. White (inj 28); J. Savage for M. Burns (h-t); T. Brosnan for K. Spillane (48); G. Horan for D. Moynihan (52).

Referee: D. Coldrick (Meath).