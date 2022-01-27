Ryan McHugh: We don’t just rely on Michael Murphy

Donegal star Ryan McHugh has insisted that they’re not overly reliant on inspirational team captain Michael Murphy.

A decade after skippering Donegal to All-Ireland success in 2012, Murphy remains Donegal’s key figure though their fortunes worryingly dipped when he has struggled.

Murphy was sent off in the first-half of last July’s Ulster championship clash with Tyrone, a game they went on to lose. They were faring badly again in his absence last weekend against Monaghan but Murphy’s half-time introduction brought an immediate improvement and they fought back from six points down to lose by just one.

McHugh acknowledged at the launch of the Allianz League that ‘the team wasn’t going great until Michael came on’ but denied that they’re too reliant on the Glenswilly icon.

At the launch of the Allianz League Donegal footballer Ryan McHugh at Kilcar GAA club. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

“I think that boys have cemented their places a wee bit more over the last couple of years, the Michael Langans, Ciaran Thompsons, Jamie Brennans, I think they’re taking a bit of the burden off him in terms of scoring, definitely,” said McHugh. “They’re all chipping in with their two, three points a game which is hugely important. There was a time around 2015, 2016, 2017 when Michael had to do the majority of the scoring, whether from play or placed balls.

"But I think over the last number of years the boys have really stepped up.”

McHugh, an All-Star in 2016 and 2018, acknowledged improvement is required in 2021 after a series of Championship campaigns ending in disillusion. “Tyrone last year, Cavan the year before, Mayo in 2019 and even Tyrone the year before that in Ballybofey,” said McHugh. “We need to start figuring out the answers. It’s a case of getting into those positions and having the confidence to finish the job.”