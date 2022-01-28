Connacht's Paul Boyle relishing Gordan D’Arcy's input with his native Wexford

Connacht Rugby back rower Paul Boyle said he would love to help out the Wexford hurlers and believes Gordon D’Arcy will be a big asset to his native county.

Former Irish centre D’Arcy has been drafted in by new Wexford manager Darragh Egan and Boyle, an accomplished footballer and hurler up to minor level, said he would be more than willing to help out if needed.

“I would love to go in and help. I know a good few lads on the team,” said the 25-year old who made his Irish debut last summer against the USA and who reckons various sports can help each other.

“I can only speak on the crossover in the way GAA has helped me. It helps you with ball skills and fitness is another big one. I always had just a general love for sport so I loved playing that as well and I still miss it. I had to give up around minor level.

“We will need to wait to see what Gordon D’Arcy will bring. But it will be a bit of professionalism, maybe even a bit of relaxation because those GAA boys nearly go overboard on certain things so I’d say he’ll bring a cool head and let them have their downtime and how professionals go about their business.

“Hopefully it will help Wexford and it will be interesting to see how it goes.”

The Gorey native played with Castletown and with a frame that’s now 6’2” and almost 17 stone, no surprise about where he used to line out.

“In the hurling I was full-back or full-forward, the big mullocker in there, and then in football I was centre-back or midfield,” added Boyle, who has now chalked up 65 appearances for Connacht and is hoping for victory over Glasgow Warriors at the Sportsground on Saturday.