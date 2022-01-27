Eleventh heaven for Billy Seymour as TU Midwest get campaign back on track

TUS Midwest got their Fitzgibbon Cup campaign back on track thanks to a 0-24 to 0-16 win over TU Dublin in Moylish.
Eleventh heaven for Billy Seymour as TU Midwest get campaign back on track

Billy Seymour of Tipperary starred as TUS Midwest got their Fitzgibbon Cup campaign back on track in Moylish. File photo / Sportsfile

Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 16:46
John Keogh

TUS Midwest 0-24 TU Dublin 0-16

Jimmy Browne’s men took the lead in the second minute and never relinquished their advantage over their Dublin visitors. Billy Seymour impressed with 11 points for a TUS Midwest side that were dominant all over the pitch.

Westmeath’s Darragh Eggerton and Dublin’s Eoghan Dunne led the response for Ryan O’Dwyer’s TU Dublin but they could not get back into the contest despite TUS Midwest being reduced to 14 men when Shane Taylor was sent off with 18 minutes remaining.

The home side raced into an early 0-3 to 0-0 advantage but a Nicky Potterton ’65 and a sweet Dunne sideline cut got the Dublin college going.

TUS Midwest were in no mood for messing around after last week’s 30-point mauling by UL and points from Kian O’Kelly and Ruairi Maher restored the three-point advantage.

Midleton’s Aaron Mulcahy then got in on the act before Dunne got TU Dublin’s third point of the game. A Seymour ’65 and a well taken Kevin McCarthy score put TUS Midwest 0-8 to 0-3 up at the water break.

TU Dublin came out firing after the break with efforts from Thomas Douglas and Dunne but TUS Midwest took control of the second quarter with Taylor, Seymour (2) and Evan Fitzpatrick all hitting the target.

The Dublin outfit finished the half with a pair of Potterton placed balls but O’Kelly’s second score saw TUS Midwest 0-13 to 0-9 in front at half-time.

That’s the way the game stayed in the second half with Seymour keeping things ticking over for TUS Midwest. TU Dublin did have a couple of goal chances but were twice denied by Cian Broderick saves, the second of which from Ger Veale’s bouncing effort, was stunning.

Taylor was given his marching orders when Alan Kelly consulted his umpires after Cian Browne went down off the ball and it was the Broadford man that was singled out for punishment. However, it mattered little as TUS Midwest eased to the win in the final quarter.

Scorers for TUS Midwest: B Seymour (0-11, 9f, 1’65); E Fitzpatrick (0-3); R Maher, K O’Kelly, S Taylor, R Mounsey (0-2 each); A Mulcahy, K McCarthy (0-1 each).

Scorers for TU Dublin: N Potterton (0-5, 3f, 1’65); E Dunne (0-4, (1 sl); T Douglas (0-3, 1f); B Kenny, D Jordan, D Egerton, C Browne (0-1 each).

TUS MIDWEST: C Broderick (Clarecastle, Clare); D Tuohy (Clarecastle, Clare), T O’Connor (Ballybrown, Limerick), J McCarthy (Toomevara, Tipperary); B Mahony (Crotta O’Neill’s, Kerry), P Donnellan (Broadford, Clare), E Killeen (Rathdowney Errill, Laois); K McCarthy (Toomevara, Tipperary), E Fitzpatrick (Roscrea, Tipperary); S Taylor (Broadford, Clare), K O’Reilly (Kilruane McDonaghs, Tipperary), A Mulcahy (Midleton, Cork); R Maher (Silvermines, Tipperary), B Seymour (Kiladangan, Tipperary), R Mounsey (Ruan, Clare).

Subs: C McCarthy (Nenagh Eire Og, Tipperary) for Mulcahy (45), S O’Loughlin (Kilmaley, Clare) for McCarthy (51), P Kirby (Patrickswell, Limerick) for O’Kelly (58), M Cremin (Newcastle West, Limerick) for Maher (62).

TU DUBLIN: B Hynes (Kilmacud Crokes) Dublin; F Murphy (Naomh Olafs Dublin), J Fagan (Raheny, Dublin), L Moran (Clonkill, Westmeath); C Browne (Naomh Eanna, Wexford), M Maguire (St Judes, Dublin), D Jordan (Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, Galway); D Eggerton (Clonkill, Westmeath), B Kenny (Moneygall, Tipperary); E Dunne (St Brigids, Dublin), P Maher (Lorra Dorrha, Tipperary), P Christie (Ballyboden St Ends, Dublin); N Potterton (Kiltale, Meath), T Douglas (De La Salle, Waterford), J Murray (Round Towers, Dublin).

Subs: J Gunne (St Marys, Tipperary) for Murphy (40), G Veale (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin) for Murray (46).

Referee: A Kelly (Galway).

