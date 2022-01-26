Maor Uisce returns as GAA confirms end of water break

The Maor Uisce returns, allowed deliver water to players, with two permitted per team
9 May 2021; Cork manager Kieran Kingston speaks to his team during a water break during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 1 match between Cork and Waterford at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 26 Jan, 2022 - 12:49

Water breaks have been dropped by the GAA with immediate effect, the Association has confirmed. It means the break in each half, brought in for the Covid pandemic, may not apply in today's third level matches.

Instead, the Maor Uisce returns, allowed deliver water to players, with two permitted per team. However, they can only enter the field in hurling and that is to deliver replacement hurleys.

“Counties and Clubs should note that the provision for Water Breaks in our games is now removed from our Match Regulations with immediate effect,” A GAA update reads.

“The following provisions in this context now apply:

“Maoir Uisce – Two Maoir Uisce who must be over 18 years of age, are permitted per team; they may not enter the field of play. Each must wear an official bib (Football: Purple or Green | Hurling: Brown or Lilac) and will be situated as per the “Pitch Layout” in our Match Regulations, and at least two metres from the sideline.

“Official team personnel (Selectors/Coaches), substitutes, injured players or members of the extended panel may not act as Maoir Uisce. In the event that any official team personnel, injured player(s) or a member of the extended panel act as a Maoir Uisce, any breach of rule, shall be considered as a Misconduct at Games by Team Officials infraction.

“Maoir Uisce are not permitted to have/use communications devices i.e. walkie talkies.

“In hurling the Maoir Uisce will also act as hurley carriers & may enter the field of play with a replacement hurley when necessary.

“This will also mean that the number of people allowed access to the controlled zone for games in our Match Regulations will increase by 2 (i.e. from 40 to 42) to accommodate this change."

