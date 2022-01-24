Experienced West Cork trio not in Cork football panel for 2022

Ruairi Deane, Seán White, and Michael Hurley will not be part of the Cork football panel for the 2022 season
Experienced West Cork trio not in Cork football panel for 2022

22 November 2020; Ruairi Deane of Cork during the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 15:51
Eoghan Cormican

Ruairi Deane, Seán White, and Michael Hurley will not be part of the Cork football set-up for the 2022 season, with Mark Collins to make a decision on his inter-county future at the end of this month.

Cork manager Keith Ricken confirmed on Monday that the West Cork trio of Deane, White, and Hurley are not part of the county panel at present.

Deane and Hurley both started last July’s Munster final defeat to Kerry. White, meanwhile, started all four of Cork's Division 2 League games last season before being left out of the matchday panel for their subsequent Munster championship outings.

The Irish Examiner understands that goalkeeper Mark White, a brother of Seán and who came on at half-time in last season’s Munster final, is another who Cork are planning without this year.

Ricken is hopeful, though, that 31-year-old Mark Collins will commit for 2022.

“From what I had heard before I ever took over, Mark Collins had indicated that he wasn't going to play. I've met Mark a couple of times and he has other stuff on, personal stuff, and we have agreed to talk again at the end of this month,” said Ricken.

“Mark would be a great addition to us. He's a great guy and has been a great servant to Cork football. But these guys are all amateurs, like myself, all volunteers who are giving their time.

“If there's an appetite there from Mark at the end of this month, we'd love to see him come back in, train with the lads, and see how he gets on.” 

On the injury front, Cork will be without midfielder Brian Hartnett (hamstring) and inside forward Damien Gore (knee) for the opening rounds of their Division 2 League campaign, which begins with a trip to Roscommon on Sunday. Gore was on the field only a couple of minutes in last Saturday’s McGrath Cup final when a knee injury forced him back onto the sideline.

“I don’t think it is cruciate, but we don’t know that yet. There is certainly some ligament damage,” said the manager.

Fellow 2019 All-Ireland U20 winner Hartnett is expected to be sidelined for between four and six weeks as a result of the hamstring injury he sustained during UCC’s Sigerson Cup defeat to UCD last Wednesday.

“We have a number of guys who are on the long-term injury list, like Killian O'Hanlon, Aidan Browne, Nathan Walsh, and Conor O'Callaghan.” 

More in this section

John O'Dwyer and Conor Gleeson 19/5/2019 Knee problem the reason for Bubbles' omission from Tipperary panel
St Thomas v Ballyhale Shamrocks - AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Final TJ Reid's latest miracle: 'I had only one option which was to strike the ball as hard as I could'
St Thomas v Ballyhale Shamrocks - AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Final Late TJ Reid heroics see Ballyhale into All-Ireland final
#Cork GAA
<p>Oisín McConville and Éamonn Fitzmaurice preview the Gaelic football season with Paul Rouse. In association with Allianz</p>

Allianz Football League Preview: 'Kerry will win the league but not the championship'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices