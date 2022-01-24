Experienced West Cork trio not in Cork football panel for 2022

Ruairi Deane, Seán White, and Michael Hurley will not be part of the Cork football set-up for the 2022 season, with Mark Collins to make a decision on his inter-county future at the end of this month.

Cork manager Keith Ricken confirmed on Monday that the West Cork trio of Deane, White, and Hurley are not part of the county panel at present.

Deane and Hurley both started last July’s Munster final defeat to Kerry. White, meanwhile, started all four of Cork's Division 2 League games last season before being left out of the matchday panel for their subsequent Munster championship outings.

The Irish Examiner understands that goalkeeper Mark White, a brother of Seán and who came on at half-time in last season’s Munster final, is another who Cork are planning without this year.

Ricken is hopeful, though, that 31-year-old Mark Collins will commit for 2022.

“From what I had heard before I ever took over, Mark Collins had indicated that he wasn't going to play. I've met Mark a couple of times and he has other stuff on, personal stuff, and we have agreed to talk again at the end of this month,” said Ricken.

“Mark would be a great addition to us. He's a great guy and has been a great servant to Cork football. But these guys are all amateurs, like myself, all volunteers who are giving their time.

“If there's an appetite there from Mark at the end of this month, we'd love to see him come back in, train with the lads, and see how he gets on.”

On the injury front, Cork will be without midfielder Brian Hartnett (hamstring) and inside forward Damien Gore (knee) for the opening rounds of their Division 2 League campaign, which begins with a trip to Roscommon on Sunday. Gore was on the field only a couple of minutes in last Saturday’s McGrath Cup final when a knee injury forced him back onto the sideline.

“I don’t think it is cruciate, but we don’t know that yet. There is certainly some ligament damage,” said the manager.

Fellow 2019 All-Ireland U20 winner Hartnett is expected to be sidelined for between four and six weeks as a result of the hamstring injury he sustained during UCC’s Sigerson Cup defeat to UCD last Wednesday.

“We have a number of guys who are on the long-term injury list, like Killian O'Hanlon, Aidan Browne, Nathan Walsh, and Conor O'Callaghan.”