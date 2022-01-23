Late TJ Reid heroics sees Ballyhale into All-Ireland final

Reid found the net with a late free for the win
TJ Reid of Ballyhale Shamrocks in action against Conor Cooney, left, and John Headd. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 17:00
Michael Moynihan

Ballyhale 2-15 St Thomas 0-20

Ballyhale Shamrocks booked their spot in the All-Ireland club hurling final with a dramatic win over St Thomas in Semple Stadium, a late TJ Reid free giving them victory.

Ballyhale attacked the Town End in the first half but St Thomas were quicker into their stride, hitting four points without reply, Eanna Burke catching the eye at wing forward.

TJ Reid stopped the rot for Ballyhale with a point before Eoin Cody clicked into gear with three good points. By the first water break Cody had nudged Ballyhale one ahead, 0-7 to 0-6.

St Thomas enjoyed a purple patch in the second quarter, hitting four points in a row to push three ahead, with Conor Cooney unerring from frees - they also missed a golden goal chance when Dean Mason saved calmly from Eanna Burke. Ballyhale responded through TJ Reid and Eoin Cody before Colin Fennelly levelled on 25 minutes.

The Galway men rallied with three points in a row, the last a lovely sideline clipped over by Conor Cooney, but TJ Reid had the last word of the half with a free: 0-13 to 0-11 at the break.

St Thomas snapped two early points on the resumption but Ballyhale stayed in touch thanks to Joseph Cuddihy. Cooney pushed St Thomas four ahead on 44 minutes with another free, and it stayed 0-17 to 0-13 at the water-break.

TJ Reid (free) made it a three-point game entering the final five minutes, whereupon Colin Fennelly won a penalty: Reid obliged to level the game, 1-15 to 0-18. Cooney put over two injury-time frees but incredibly, Reid found the net with a late free himself for the win.

Scorers for St Thomas: C. Cooney (0-11, 10 frees, 1 sideline); E. Burke (0-4); B. Burke (0-2); Darragh Burke, B. Farrell, J. Regan (0-1) each.

Scorers for Ballyhale: TJ Reid (2-5, 1-0 pen, 1-3 frees); E. Cody (0-4); J. Cuddihy (0-3); P. Mullen, C. Fennelly, A. Mullen (0-1 each).

ST THOMAS: G Kelly; D Sherry, F Burke, C Mahony; J Headd, David Burke, C Burke; E Duggan, B Burke; J Regan, C Cooney (c), E Burke; O Flannery, Darragh Burke, B Farrell.

Subs: V. Manso for Farrell (45); M. Caulfield for Duggan (58).

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS: D Mason; K Mullen, J Holden, D Mullen; E Shefflin, R Reid, D Corcoran; C Phelan, P Mullen; B Cody, TJ Reid, A Mullen; J Cuddihy, C Fennelly (c), E Cody.

Subs: E. Kenneally for Phelan (29, inj); B. Butler for K. Mullen (inj, 42); C. Walsh for D. Mullen (55); E. Reid for Kenneally (58).

Referee: R McGann (Clare).

St Thomas v Ballyhale Shamrocks - AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Final

