Ballygiblin 20-point winners over Manchester's Fullen Gaels in All-Ireland semi-final

Ballygiblin (Cork) 4-20 Fullen Gaels (Manchester) 0-12

Ballygiblin booked their place in the AIB All-Ireland club JHC final following a comfortable victory over Fullen Gaels at MW Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise today.

After winning their first county and provincial silverware, the north Cork club will look to add a maiden national title in a fortnight against either Salthill-Knocknacarra or Mooncoin who play later this afternoon.

The winners opted to leave Cork U20 star Darragh Flynn on the bench - recovering from a leg injury - Dillon Sheehan replaced him at wing-forward with Joseph O’Sullivan moving to midfield.

Manchester side Fullen Gaels were never allowed gain any sort of a foothold in this contest, try as they might, they couldn’t match what Ballygiblin brought to the table. Goalkeeper Darren Cusack was solid all through but David Burke only got their first score from play six minutes into the second-half.

Fullen Gaels hit the first point of the match through a Robin Spencer free, but with the breeze behind them, Ballygiblin opened up a 1-4 to 0-1 lead by the first water-break. Colin English, Dean Barry and Joseph O’Sullivan fired points before English netted in the ninth minute. An initial shot from Sean O’Sullivan was saved by Fullen Gaels goalkeeper Darren Cusack but English made no mistake with the rebound.

The Cork and Munster champions added four points and Kieran Duggan could have had their second goal only for Cusack bravely coming off his line.

Another four points followed, including one from wing-back Barry Coffey to yield a 1-12 to 0-1 interval advantage.

Fullen Gaels were more competitive in the second-half, however Ballygiblin maintained their dominance on the scoreboard,1-17 to 0-4 ahead at the second water-break.

Spencer added three frees and there were points from play for Burke and David Power before Ballygiblin substitute Aidan Donegan, Sean O’Sullivan and English pounced for late goals to run out 20-point winners.

Scores for Ballygiblin: C English (2-3), J O’Sullivan (0-7, 0-5 frees, 0-1 sl), S O’Sullivan (1-1), R Donegan (0-4, 0-3 frees), A Donegan (1-0), M Walsh, D Barry (0-2 each), B Coffey (0-1).

Scorers for Fullen Gaels: R Spencer (0-6 frees), K Hayes (frees), D Power (0-1 free) and D Burke (0-2 each).

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan; B O’Gorman, F Herlihy (Capt), M Lewis; B Coffey, M Keane, J Mullins; R Donegan, J O’Sullivan; M Walsh, C English, D Sheehan; K Duggan, S O’Sullivan, M Walsh.

Subs: C O’Sullivan for J O’Sullivan (42), A Donegan for D Barry (42), C O’Brien for B O’Gorman (48), J Lewis for M Walsh (52), J O’Donoghue for B Coffey (58).

FULLEN GAELS: D Cusack; F McKillop, R Walsh, L Burns; S Wallace, G Jacob, C McDonnell; K Fennelly (Capt), D Power; J Cleere, E Kelly, P Duggan; S Power, R Spencer, D Burke.

Subs: T Rush for F McKillop (51), R McKillop for J Clear (51).

Referee: Colm McDonald (Antrim).