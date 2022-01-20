New Galway Camogie sponsorship deal will 'transforms our ambitions,' county says

The All-Ireland champions will formally launch the partnership with Westerwood Global later this month
Galway's goalkeeper Sarah Healy and Aoife Donohue celebrate after September's All-Ireland final win. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 13:57
Joel Slattery

Galway Camogie have announced a €250,000 sponsorship deal, which they say will benefit every young girl who plays the sport in the county.

The All-Ireland champions will formally launch the partnership with Westerwood Global, described as providers of managed service solutions to manufacturing technology companies, later this month with the deal seeing teams from U14 to senior sponsored by the Maynooth-based company.

The deal which will run over five years, the Connacht county added, shows "the substantial commercial value of camogie in its own right" after the ending of a deal with Supermacs which covered both Galway's hurling and camogie sides.

“What is different about this deal is that it has been conceived and negotiated as a stand-alone deal for camogie in Galway,"

said county board chair Brian Griffin.

"We believe it is the first significant sponsorship for a county that recognises the substantial commercial value of camogie in its own right, and it sets a new benchmark for the sport.

“Women’s sport is transforming. A few years ago, our ambition for sponsorship was to be able to defray the costs of jerseys and kits for our teams. Now we will have substantial sums of money to invest directly to support camogie across the county. Every girl and young woman who plays camogie in Galway will benefit from this deal. It transforms our ambitions for the coming years.”

Geoffrey Stoddart, Commercial Director with Westerwood Global, said: “Like us Galway camogie is committed to excellence, diversity, equality and success so this was a perfect opportunity for us to give something back by enabling these players to compete at the highest level and by supporting the growth of camogie across Galway.”

