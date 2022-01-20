John Evans looking for a 'fresh challenge' as he takes charge of Cill Na Martra

Former Roscommon, Tipperary and Wicklow senior football manager John Evans has been appointed manager of Cork Premier Intermediate side Cill Na Martra.

Evans who stepped away from two years at the helm at Glenbeigh/Glencar felt that he needed a fresh challenge.

“They came to me and I was impressed by their honesty. They are a Gaeltacht club and they have a lot of young talent now. The fact that they were a rural club also resonated with me. When I went to Glenbeigh, a number of the older players had just retired and that meant that I had to integrate a bunch of young players into the set-up. We were hampered by injuries to key players like Gavin O’Grady, Tommy Cahill and Darran O’Sullivan while Pa Kilkenny wasn’t always available. I think I left Glenbeigh in a good place.

"I had many suitors from within Kerry but I was thinking maybe I should take a break. But when Cill Na Mantra approached me it was a fresh challenge, they are a small rural club and that’s where I started with Knocknagoshel. I liked the fact that club is number one, two and three to the players and also they are a youthful squad. I would like to think that anywhere I have been, I have worked well with young players and improved them”

Meanwhile, in Kerry the managerial merry-go-round is in full swing with Aiden O’Shea taking over at Spa while Denis Reen is back at the helm in Glenflesk alongside Eddie O’Sullivan from Templenoe and Adam O’Reilly.

Former Kerry boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice remains in the Fossa management team with Anthony Sheehan as manager and Fitzmaurice and Ken O’Sullivan (Beaufort) as selectors.

Meanwhile another former Kerry manager - Mickey Ned O’Sullivan - will take charge of Kenmare Shamrocks alongside Jackie Tuohy.