Fitzgibbon Cup: James Bergin top scores as DCU much too strong for Maynooth

The Dublin University held an 11-point lead at the interval, following some fantastic scoring from the hurls of Shane Currie, James Bergin, Daire Grey and Ronan O’Connor
Fitzgibbon Cup: James Bergin top scores as DCU much too strong for Maynooth

Kilkenny and DCU's James Bergin in action for his club Conahy Shamrocks in 2020. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 21:05
Eoin Beatty

DCU 0-21 Maynooth University 0-11

DCU produced a very strong performance on Wednesday night, especially in the first half, to help themselves to a comprehensive 10-point win over Maynooth University in this Fitzgibbon Cup clash.

The Dublin University held an 11-point lead at the interval, following some fantastic scoring from the hurls of Shane Currie, James Bergin, Daire Grey and Ronan O’Connor in particular, and were firmly in the driving seat for the remainder of the game.

Maynooth University’s sole responses in the opening half were two points from Jake O’Dwyer and just one from play.

The home side did have some bright spells in the second half an hour, but could never bridge the gap their opponents had created.

Jake Morris and substitute Jack Buggy chipped in with a couple of excellent scores, but DCU continued to knock over points at crucial times in the game, to ensure they stayed in control.

James Bergin proved ever-reliable from placed balls, while Aaron Dunphy, Kevin Burke and Daire Grey got forward from the half-back line at every opportunity.

The game petered out as a contest in the end, but the crowd were still treated to some great point scoring from DCU subs Conal Clancy and Richie Clancy, to name just two, as the Dublin University marched into the next round with a flourish.

Scorers for DCU: J Bergin (0-6, 5f), S Currie (0-4), R O’Connor, D Grey (0-2 each), M O’Connell, A Dunphy, K Burke, D Blanchfield, C Brennan, R Lawlor, C Clancy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Maynooth University: J O’Dwyer (0-5, 2f), J Buggy (0-3, 1f), J Morris (0-2, 2f), C Boyle (0-1).

DCU: E Gibbons; N Murphy, A Dunphy, K Burke; D McBride, C Murphy, D Grey; E Murphy, M O’Connell; R Hayes, J Bergin, D Blanchfield; C Brennan, S Currie, R O’Connor.

Subs: R Banville for O’Connor (29 inj), C Clancy for E Murphy (47), H Walsh for Grey (51), R Lawlor for Currie (51), J Ryan for Blanchfield (54).

MAYNOOTH UNIVERSITY: K Bracken; D Fogarty, J Young, D Conway; D Comerford, E Molloy, L Hogan; E Hosey, E Ahearne; D Kehoe, E Landy, C Drennan; S Clerkin, J O’Dwyer, J Morris.

Subs: J Ryan for Kehoe (HT), C Boyle for Clerkin (HT), J Brennan for Comerford (43), C Kelly for Drennan (43), J Buggy for Morris (51).

Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow).

More in this section

Peadar O'Cofaigh Byrne runs past Dylan Foley 19/1/2022 Consistency the next step for rising star Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne after Sigerson heroics
Fitzgibbon Cup: UCC continue where they left off with impressive win over Mary I Fitzgibbon Cup: UCC continue where they left off with impressive win over Mary I
Sligo v Mayo - Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final Red Óg Murphy fires home late winner to put DCU in Sigerson Cup quarter-final
#Hurling
<p>UCD’s Daire Cregg celebrates after teammate Brian McLaughlin scores a goal. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher</p>

UCC knocked out of Sigerson Cup as fast start helps UCD through

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices