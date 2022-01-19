Fitzgibbon Cup: James Bergin top scores as DCU much too strong for Maynooth

DCU 0-21 Maynooth University 0-11

DCU produced a very strong performance on Wednesday night, especially in the first half, to help themselves to a comprehensive 10-point win over Maynooth University in this Fitzgibbon Cup clash.

The Dublin University held an 11-point lead at the interval, following some fantastic scoring from the hurls of Shane Currie, James Bergin, Daire Grey and Ronan O’Connor in particular, and were firmly in the driving seat for the remainder of the game.

Maynooth University’s sole responses in the opening half were two points from Jake O’Dwyer and just one from play.

The home side did have some bright spells in the second half an hour, but could never bridge the gap their opponents had created.

Jake Morris and substitute Jack Buggy chipped in with a couple of excellent scores, but DCU continued to knock over points at crucial times in the game, to ensure they stayed in control.

James Bergin proved ever-reliable from placed balls, while Aaron Dunphy, Kevin Burke and Daire Grey got forward from the half-back line at every opportunity.

The game petered out as a contest in the end, but the crowd were still treated to some great point scoring from DCU subs Conal Clancy and Richie Clancy, to name just two, as the Dublin University marched into the next round with a flourish.

Scorers for DCU: J Bergin (0-6, 5f), S Currie (0-4), R O’Connor, D Grey (0-2 each), M O’Connell, A Dunphy, K Burke, D Blanchfield, C Brennan, R Lawlor, C Clancy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Maynooth University: J O’Dwyer (0-5, 2f), J Buggy (0-3, 1f), J Morris (0-2, 2f), C Boyle (0-1).

DCU: E Gibbons; N Murphy, A Dunphy, K Burke; D McBride, C Murphy, D Grey; E Murphy, M O’Connell; R Hayes, J Bergin, D Blanchfield; C Brennan, S Currie, R O’Connor.

Subs: R Banville for O’Connor (29 inj), C Clancy for E Murphy (47), H Walsh for Grey (51), R Lawlor for Currie (51), J Ryan for Blanchfield (54).

MAYNOOTH UNIVERSITY: K Bracken; D Fogarty, J Young, D Conway; D Comerford, E Molloy, L Hogan; E Hosey, E Ahearne; D Kehoe, E Landy, C Drennan; S Clerkin, J O’Dwyer, J Morris.

Subs: J Ryan for Kehoe (HT), C Boyle for Clerkin (HT), J Brennan for Comerford (43), C Kelly for Drennan (43), J Buggy for Morris (51).

Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow).