UCC knocked out of Sigerson Cup as fast start helps UCD through

Playing into a stiff wind, UCC found themselves 1-6 to 0-1 down at the first water break and 13 points behind approaching half-time
UCC knocked out of Sigerson Cup as fast start helps UCD through

UCD’s Daire Cregg celebrates after teammate Brian McLaughlin scores a goal. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 20:07
Paul Keane

UCD 4-15 UCC 3-9

UCC's Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup campaign is over, the 2019 champions exiting the competition at the hands of UCD on a bitterly cold and dispiriting evening at blustery Belfield.

Playing into a stiff wind, UCC found themselves 1-6 to 0-1 down at the first water break, 13 points behind approaching half-time and while they came with a third quarter surge that reduced the margin to six points, they never truly looked like winning.

Goals from Roscommon man and 2021 All-Ireland U-20 finalist Daire Cregg, Kildare's Brian McLoughlin, ex-AFL player Ray Connellan and Dublin's Peadar O Cofaigh-Byrne ultimately sealed the win for UCD.

Like UCC, they lost out in Round 1 last week but this win catapults them through to Round 3 next week.

Former Kerry minor star Conor Geaney was best for UCC and struck 1-3 while Na Gaeil's Diarmuid O'Connor and Brian Hartnett also struck goals but the visitors were always operating in UCD's slipstream.

UCD scorers: D Cregg (1-5, 2 frees); B McLoughlin (1-2, 1 free); R Connellan (1-1, 1-0 pen); P O Cofaigh-Byrne (1-0); E Devine (0-3); R McCormack (0-2); D Ryan, K Kennedy (0-1 each).

UCC scorers: C Geaney (1-3, 2 frees); D O'Connor (1-1); B Hartnett (1-0); M Cronin, S Merritt (1 '45), R Dalton (1 free), D Geaney (1 free) and R Quigley (0-1 each).

UCD: E Comerford (Dublin); R O'Toole (Monaghan), E Harkin (Meath), J McKelvey (Donegal); K Kennedy (Dublin), M O'Connor (Wexford), D Ryan (Kildare); P O Cofaigh Byrne (Dublin), A McClements (Down); E Devine (Meath), D Kennedy (Cavan), R McCormack (Down); D Cregg (Roscommon), R Connellan (Westmeath), B McLoughlin (Kildare).

Subs: F Lennon (Roscommon) for McCormack (39); C Crowley (Carlow) for D Kennedy (42); D Gaughan (Roscommon) for Ryan (48); C O'Reilly (Dublin) for Cregg (52); C Mangan (Offaly) for McClements (57).

UCC (Cork unless stated): D Foley (Eire Og); C Gammell (Legion, Kerry), D Casey (Austin Stacks, Kerry), B Murphy (Nemo Rangers); D O'Brien (Glenflesk, Kerry), S Merritt (Mallow), N Geaney (Dingle, Kerry); D O'Connor (Na Gaeil, Kerry), B Hartnett (Douglas); Michael O'Gara (Austin Stacks, Kerry), R Dalton (Nemo Rangers), C O'Callaghan (Eire Og); C Keaney (Dingle, Kerry), R Quigley (Moyle Rovers, Tipperary), M Cronin (Nemo Rangers).

Subs: D Geaney (Dingle, Kerry) for O'Gara, D Phelan (Aghada) for Dalton, J Harney (Moyle Rovers, Tipperary) for Quigley and L Wall (Kilmurry) for N Geaney (all h/t); K Falvey (Annascaul, Kerry) for Hartnett (37).

Ref: A Nolan (Wicklow).

More in this section

Sligo v Mayo - Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final Red Óg Murphy fires home late winner to put DCU in Sigerson Cup quarter-final
GAA Special Congress GPA back the 'green' option for championship reform
AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Final Media Day - Ballyhale Shamrocks v St Thomas' Fintan Burke: Ballyhale Shamrocks low point taught St Thomas' most about themselves 
#Gaelic Football
UCC knocked out of Sigerson Cup as fast start helps UCD through

Fitzgibbon Cup: UCC continue where they left off with impressive win over Mary I

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices