Red Óg Murphy fires home late winner to put DCU in Sigerson Cup quarter-final

DCU 1-14 St Mary's UC 1-13

Red Óg Murphy fired home a last-minute penalty to see DCU snatch victory over St Mary's UC at Davitt Park in Belfast and book a place in the Sigerson Cup quarter-finals.

It had looked as though the Belfast college were on course for victory as they led for long stretches in this game, but the visitors stuck to the task and took advantage when turning over St Mary's who were trying to play keep-ball at midfield to win a penalty the Sligo man buried.

St Mary's made an excellent start to this game with Ryan Coleman pointing just 15 second in and while DCU owned the ball for long stretches early, they were unable to fully translate this into scores as the sides were locked on 0-3 after 10 minutes.

The Ulster outfit were hugely economical in the first half as they hit no wides and converted their first seven chances to move 0-7 to 0-3 ahead at the water break with a fine spread of scores.

DCU responded well with the next three points, but St Mary's were in for goal on 24 minutes as Cormac Murray rifled hight to the net after allowing move and a Conor McConvolle point left them 1-8 to 0-6 ahead at the break.

The Dublin college responded well with early points from substitute Mark Barry and Shane Walsh, but Paddy Quigg and goalkeeper Charles Smyth from a 45 responded in kind with the hosts keeping their noses in front entering the fourth quarter, leading 1-12 to 0-11.

However, DCU began to eat into the gap with Murphy landing a sublime score with a sideline from a tight angle and they were aided further by St Mary's midfielder Michaél McCarville picking up a black card in the 55th minute as the gap was reduced to one.

When Coleman slung over a beauty at the other end with three to play, it seemed St Mary's would see it out, but their 'sweeper keeper' tactic would eventually backfire late as they coughed up possession and Shane Tierney scampered through with goal on, but was tripped for the penalty with Murphy stepping up to lash home the winner.

Scorers for DCU: R Og Murphy (1-2, 1-0 pen, 0-1 sideline); S Tierney (0-3); S Walsh, B Carroll, M Barry (0-2 each); S Byrne, M Costello, P Hughes (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Mary's: C Murphy (1-1); R Coleman, P Quigg (0-3 each); M McCarville (0-2); Charles Smyth (45), T O'Kane, Conor McConville, Cian McConville (0-1 each).

ST MARY'S UC: Charles Smyth; D McCrossan, K Burke, J Diamond; T O'Kane, M McCallan, C McGettigan; Cormac Smyth, M McCarville; S Rock, R Coleman, Conor McConville; Cian McConville, P Quigg, C Murphy.

Subs: S Kelly for S Rock (44), S Donnelly for M McCallan (55).

DCU: D O'Hanlon; C Corcoran, S Ryan, S Byrne; K Lynch-Bissett, M Costello, L Towey; L Coleman, R Og Murphy; B Carroll, S Walsh, P Hughes; S Tierney, J Bryant, R Finnerty.

Subs: M Barry for R Finnerty (h/t), J Hagan for J Bryant (38), R Marley for L Towey (46).