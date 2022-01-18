Monaghan reach McKenna Cup final after dramatic shootout success

Monaghan booked their place in the final of the Dr McKenna Cup when they pipped hosts Armagh 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out after the sides had finished all-square at the end of normal time
Armagh’s goalkeeper Shea Magill fails to save a penalty. Picture: INPHO/Jonathan Porter

Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 22:11
John Campbell

Monaghan 0-15 Armagh 0-15

(Monaghan won 5-4 on penalties)

Armagh held the whip hand in the first-half after Monaghan midfielder Conor Leonard was stretchered off with a back injury in the opening five minutes.

When they did a brace of points from Andrew Woods and Colm Lennon reduced Armagh’s advantage to 0-4 to 0-2 but during a potent spell in the second quarter Niall Grimley and the accurate Grugan hoisted them into a more comfortable position.

And when the same two players consolidated the hosts’ lead they looked to be taking an ever firmer grip on the game before Rory Beggan threw Monaghan a lifeline from a long-range free to leave his side trailing by 0-8 to 0-4.

But in a pulsating second-half Monaghan showed reserves of skill and staying power by forcing their way back into the game after trailing by 0-14 to 0-11.

Jack McCarron proved the ace in their pack when he was sprung from the bench to land three points that proved crucial in paving the way for the sides to finish at 0-15 each before McCarthy, Mulligan, Carey, McCarron and Garland converted Monaghan’ss penalties with the unfortunate Jemar Hall missing from the spot for the home side in a dramatic climax.

Scorers for Monaghan: J McCarron, C McCarthy (0-3 each); R Beggan (2f), C Boyle D Garland (1f) (0-2 each); C Lennon, K O’Connell, A Woods (0-1 each)

Scorers for Armagh: R Grugan (0-4, 3f); R O’Neill (2f), A Nugent (1f), N Grimley, S Campbell (0-2 each); A Murnin, A Forker (0-1 each).

MONAGHAN: R Beggan; C Lennon, C Boyle, R Wylie; J Mealiff, D Ward, C McCarthy; N Kearns, C Leonard; S Carey, M Bannigan, R McAnespie; A Woods, C Walshe, D Garland.

Subs: K Lavelle for Leonard (3), D Wylie for Ward (h/t), D Hughes for Walshe (h/t), S Hanratty for Lennon (38), A Mulligan for Woods (46), J McCarron for Garland (45) D McElearney for Mealiff (46), K O’Connell for Kerins (59), K Gallagher for Carey (60).

ARMAGH: S Magill; A Forker, C Higgins, B Haveron; Connaire Mackin, N Rowland, C O’Neill; Ciaran Mackin, N Grimley, T Kelly, C O’Hanlon, R McQuillan; R Grugan, A Murnin, S Campbell.

Subs: M Shields for O’Neill (25), J Og Burns for Heavron (h/t), A Nugent for Kelly (h/t), R O’Neill for O’Hanlon (40), P McGrane for Rowland (50) R Finn for Forker (50), B Crealey for McQuillan (52), A McKay for Higgins (56), J Hall for McKay (56).

Referee: Conor Dourneen (Cavan).

