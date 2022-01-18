Caolan McGonagle stands out as Donegal reach McKenna Cup final

Donegal 2-9 Derry 0-11

However seriously they’re taking it on the face of things, first half goals from Caolan McGonagle and Odhran McFadden-Ferry were enough for Donegal to seal a place in Saturday’s Dr McKenna Cup final.

For a county who has had a testing relationship with the competition down the years, they’ll have a chase of a first win since 2018 come Saturday evening. Either way, it’s another game and as they all say, playing is better than training.

Approaching the first water-break, the visitors had worked themselves into a 0-4 to 0-2 lead with Enda Downey scoring twice, the second of which was right on the money, before Niall Toner and Paul Cassidy the scorers.

Donegal, decent in their approach yet sloppy at times in their execution in the first quarter, kicked four wides. That said, they did manage to get in front when McGonagle prodded home from close range after Eoghan Ban Gallagher had won a seemingly lost cause from a Brennan ball that was dropping off target and Michael McEvoy couldn’t hold onto the ball as McGonagle poked a goal for a 1-2 to 0-4 lead.

They fashioned a second goal on 31minutes, with McFadden-Ferry finishing off a move - shooting low past Conlan Bradley - that involved Brennan and Shane O’Donnell. Donegal were 2-5 to 0-6 in front at half-time.

The second half was played at a pedestrian pace. Michael Murphy came off the bench for Donegal and his free meant for a 2-8 to 0-7 advantage as the both benches were run.

With Donegal 2-9 to 0-8 up at the three-quarter mark, McGonagle’s point brought the Buncrana midfielder 1-2 for the night and the man of the match award.

Scorers for Donegal: C McGonagle (1-2); O McFadden-Ferry (1-0); J Mac Ceallabuí, J Brennan, S O’Donnell, T McClenaghan, P McBrearty (f), M Langan (f), M Murphy (f) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Derry: L Murray (0-3, 2f); P Cassidy, E Downey (1f) (0-2 each); O McWilliams, D Cassidy, N Toner, A Tohill (m) (0-1 each).

DONEGAL: S Patton; M Curran, E Gallagher, O McFadden-Ferry; R McHugh, P Brennan, T McClenaghan; C McGonagle, M Langan; C Thompson, S O’Donnell, J Mac Ceallabhuí; P McBrearty, C McGuinness, J Brennan.

Subs: N O’Donnell for J.Brennan (35), M Murphy for McGuinness (43), E Doherty for S.O’Donnell (45), B McCole for Curran (52), O Doherty for McFadden-Ferry (55), A Doherty for N.O’Donnell (62), C McGuinness for Langan (67).

DERRY: C Bradley; S Downey, P McGrogan, C McCloskey; O McWilliams, C Doherty, M McEvoy; G McKinless, A Tohill; B Herron, C McFaul, P Cassidy; E Downey, L Murray, N Toner.

Subs: E Bradley for E.Downey (15), J Doherty for McEvoy, S Heavron for McFaul, D Cassidy for Doherty (all h-t), P Cassidy for McCloskey (45).

Referee: S Laverty (Antrim)