John O’Dwyer not included in Colm Bonnar’s Tipperary panel for National League

Two-time All-Ireland SHC winner John O’Dwyer is a notable omission from Colm Bonnar’s first Tipperary panel.

O’Dwyer, 30, is understood to be recovering from injury and has been in and out of the panel in the past. However, there are other players also doing rehab and are included in the 34-man squad.

Thurles Sarsfields’ Billy McCarthy is also not included despite recently returning to action following a third cruciate tear, while it had been known in recent days that Niall O’Meara and Bryan O’Mara would not be involved this season.

Ger Browne and Denis Maher have returned to the panel while 2018 and 2019 All-Ireland U21 and U20 winning captains Conor Bowe, who was with the footballers last year, and Craig Morgan are included.

TIPPERARY (2022 Allianz Hurling league panel): Barry Hogan (Kiladangan); Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha); Craig Morgan (Kilruane McDonaghs); Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney); Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill; Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs); Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields); Robert Byrne (Portroe); Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens); Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg); Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore); James Quigley (Kiladangan), Enda Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore); John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney); Seamus Kennedy (St Marys); Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh); Alan Flynn (Kildangan); Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs); Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy); John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha); Ger Browne (Cashel King Cormacs); Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash); Michael Breen (Ballina), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney); Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg); Gearóid O'Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy); Dillon Walsh (Ballingarry); Denis Maher (Thurles Sarsfields); Jason Forde (Silvermines); Paul Flynn (Kiladangan); Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch).