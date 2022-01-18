John O’Dwyer not included in Colm Bonnar’s Tipperary panel for National League

Ger Browne and Denis Maher have returned to the panel while 2018 and 2019 All-Ireland U21 and U20 winning captains Conor Bowe and Craig Morgan are included
John O’Dwyer not included in Colm Bonnar’s Tipperary panel for National League

Tipperary's John O’Dwyer in action in the 2019 Championship. Picture: Inpho

Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 18:22
John Fogarty

Two-time All-Ireland SHC winner John O’Dwyer is a notable omission from Colm Bonnar’s first Tipperary panel.

O’Dwyer, 30, is understood to be recovering from injury and has been in and out of the panel in the past. However, there are other players also doing rehab and are included in the 34-man squad.

Thurles Sarsfields’ Billy McCarthy is also not included despite recently returning to action following a third cruciate tear, while it had been known in recent days that Niall O’Meara and Bryan O’Mara would not be involved this season.

Ger Browne and Denis Maher have returned to the panel while 2018 and 2019 All-Ireland U21 and U20 winning captains Conor Bowe, who was with the footballers last year, and Craig Morgan are included.

TIPPERARY (2022 Allianz Hurling league panel): Barry Hogan (Kiladangan); Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha); Craig Morgan (Kilruane McDonaghs); Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney); Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill; Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs); Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields); Robert Byrne (Portroe); Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens); Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg); Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore); James Quigley (Kiladangan), Enda Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore); John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney); Seamus Kennedy (St Marys); Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh); Alan Flynn (Kildangan); Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs); Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy); John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha); Ger Browne (Cashel King Cormacs); Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash); Michael Breen (Ballina), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney); Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg); Gearóid O'Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy); Dillon Walsh (Ballingarry); Denis Maher (Thurles Sarsfields); Jason Forde (Silvermines); Paul Flynn (Kiladangan); Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch).

More in this section

TUS to provide financial and skills support to Munster schools GAA in new deal TUS to provide financial and skills support to Munster schools GAA in new deal
Ballygiblin joy at venue u-turn: 'Anyone that wants to go to this game should now be able to' Ballygiblin joy at venue u-turn: 'Anyone that wants to go to this game should now be able to'
Knockmore v Pádraig Pearses - AIB Connacht GAA Football Senior Club Championship Final Connacht GAA president backs GAA's 'green option'
#Tipperary GAA#Hurling
St. Finbarrs fans celebrate Enda Dennehy’s goal 16/1/2022

Dates and venues confirmed for All-Ireland club semi-finals

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices