David Clifford leads UL to Sigerson Cup win over Letterkenny IT

Clifford ended the day with 2-7 as the Limerick side were not flattered by the five-point victory despite a Joel Bradley Walsh hat trick 
David Clifford leads UL to Sigerson Cup win over Letterkenny IT

David Clifford in action for Kerry in the McGrath Cup. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 17:52
Peter Campbell, Connacht GAA Centre

UL 2-23 LyIT 3-15

A David Clifford and Eoghan McLaughlin-inspired UL were too strong for LyIT in the Sigerson Cup at the Connacht GAA Centre in Bekan.

Clifford ended the day with 2-7 as the Limerick side were not flattered by the five-point victory, although Joel Bradley Walsh kicked an excellent 3-2 for Maxi Curran’s team.

Clifford had the opening score after just two minutes but Letterkenny were dominant for the first quarter to lead by 1-5 to 0-4 by the first half water break.

Peadar Mogan had the equaliser on seven minutes and from the kick-out Walsh was presented with a tap in to the UL net.

After the water break, UL became took control. Points from Connell Dempsey, Dan Gray, Clifford and O'Sullivan frees had UL ahead by a point, 0-11 to 1-7.

McLaughlin was on fire in the third quarter with LyIT unable to deal with his searing pace and by the second half water break, the game was as good as over with the Westport native hitting two points, one of them deflected over while Clifford found the net twice. LyIT keeper Emmett Maguire was performing heroics to keep the score down.

In the final quarter, LyIT kept plugging away and Walsh finished two goals, one from the penalty spot after Ryan McFadden was hauled down.

Scorers for UL: D Clifford (2-7, 4f, 1 '45); D O’Sullivan (0-6, 2f); C Dempsey (0-3); E McLaughlin, E McMahon (0-2 each); C Óg Jones, D Gray, S McDonnell (0-1 each).

Scorers for LYIT: JB Walsh (3-2, 1-0 pen); P Mogan, R O’Donnell, J McGee (0-2f) (0-3 each): L Gaughan, C O’Donnell, R McFadden (f), K Tobin (0-1 each).

UNIVERSITY OF LIMERICK: C Flaherty (Claregalway); J McCarthy (Kenmare), C Donnelly (Bracknagh), P Maher (Adare); G O’Donovan (Newcestown), S Powter (Douglas), E McLaughlin (Westport); C Dempsey (Knockmore), D Walsh (Kilmurry-Ibrickane); C Downes (Kilmhil), E McMahon (Kildysart), C Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire); D Clifford (Fossa), D Gray (Castledermot), D O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan).

Subs: S Okunbar (Na Gaeil) for Downes (half-time); P Towey (Charlestown) for Gray (38); P Walsh (Brosna) for Jones (47); C Igoe (Bonniconlon) for O'Donovan (50); S McDonnell (Mallow) for Clifford (52).

LETTERKENNY IT: E Maguire (Termon); S Doherty (Buncrana), C Ward (St Eunan’s), D Dorrian (Milford); K Tobin (St Eunans), O Langan (St Michaels), J Gallagher (Glenswilly); R O’Donnell (Milford), R McFadden (Termon); P Mogan (St Nauls), J McGee (Cloughaneely), C O’Donnell (Carndonagh); L Gaughan (Tourlestrane), JB Walsh (Sean MacCumhaills), J McSharry (Killybegs).

Subs: M McAteer (Gaeil Fhánada) for Gaughan (36); K Dunleavy (Glenswilly) for McSharry (38).

Referee: Liam Devenney (Mayo).

More in this section

TUS to provide financial and skills support to Munster schools GAA in new deal TUS to provide financial and skills support to Munster schools GAA in new deal
Ballygiblin joy at venue u-turn: 'Anyone that wants to go to this game should now be able to' Ballygiblin joy at venue u-turn: 'Anyone that wants to go to this game should now be able to'
Knockmore v Pádraig Pearses - AIB Connacht GAA Football Senior Club Championship Final Connacht GAA president backs GAA's 'green option'
#Gaelic Football
St. Finbarrs fans celebrate Enda Dennehy’s goal 16/1/2022

Dates and venues confirmed for All-Ireland club semi-finals

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices