David Clifford leads UL to Sigerson Cup win over Letterkenny IT

UL 2-23 LyIT 3-15

A David Clifford and Eoghan McLaughlin-inspired UL were too strong for LyIT in the Sigerson Cup at the Connacht GAA Centre in Bekan.

Clifford ended the day with 2-7 as the Limerick side were not flattered by the five-point victory, although Joel Bradley Walsh kicked an excellent 3-2 for Maxi Curran’s team.

Clifford had the opening score after just two minutes but Letterkenny were dominant for the first quarter to lead by 1-5 to 0-4 by the first half water break.

Peadar Mogan had the equaliser on seven minutes and from the kick-out Walsh was presented with a tap in to the UL net.

After the water break, UL became took control. Points from Connell Dempsey, Dan Gray, Clifford and O'Sullivan frees had UL ahead by a point, 0-11 to 1-7.

McLaughlin was on fire in the third quarter with LyIT unable to deal with his searing pace and by the second half water break, the game was as good as over with the Westport native hitting two points, one of them deflected over while Clifford found the net twice. LyIT keeper Emmett Maguire was performing heroics to keep the score down.

In the final quarter, LyIT kept plugging away and Walsh finished two goals, one from the penalty spot after Ryan McFadden was hauled down.

Scorers for UL: D Clifford (2-7, 4f, 1 '45); D O’Sullivan (0-6, 2f); C Dempsey (0-3); E McLaughlin, E McMahon (0-2 each); C Óg Jones, D Gray, S McDonnell (0-1 each).

Scorers for LYIT: JB Walsh (3-2, 1-0 pen); P Mogan, R O’Donnell, J McGee (0-2f) (0-3 each): L Gaughan, C O’Donnell, R McFadden (f), K Tobin (0-1 each).

UNIVERSITY OF LIMERICK: C Flaherty (Claregalway); J McCarthy (Kenmare), C Donnelly (Bracknagh), P Maher (Adare); G O’Donovan (Newcestown), S Powter (Douglas), E McLaughlin (Westport); C Dempsey (Knockmore), D Walsh (Kilmurry-Ibrickane); C Downes (Kilmhil), E McMahon (Kildysart), C Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire); D Clifford (Fossa), D Gray (Castledermot), D O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan).

Subs: S Okunbar (Na Gaeil) for Downes (half-time); P Towey (Charlestown) for Gray (38); P Walsh (Brosna) for Jones (47); C Igoe (Bonniconlon) for O'Donovan (50); S McDonnell (Mallow) for Clifford (52).

LETTERKENNY IT: E Maguire (Termon); S Doherty (Buncrana), C Ward (St Eunan’s), D Dorrian (Milford); K Tobin (St Eunans), O Langan (St Michaels), J Gallagher (Glenswilly); R O’Donnell (Milford), R McFadden (Termon); P Mogan (St Nauls), J McGee (Cloughaneely), C O’Donnell (Carndonagh); L Gaughan (Tourlestrane), JB Walsh (Sean MacCumhaills), J McSharry (Killybegs).

Subs: M McAteer (Gaeil Fhánada) for Gaughan (36); K Dunleavy (Glenswilly) for McSharry (38).

Referee: Liam Devenney (Mayo).