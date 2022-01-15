Hamilton HS dig in for impressive Corn Ui Mhuiri victory

Munster PPS SF: Hamilton HS Bandon 3-5 Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee 1-10.

BANDON'S Hamilton High School once again proved the old adage that goals win matches as they progressed to the semi-final of the TUS Corn Uí Mhúirí after recording a famous victory over Mercy Mounthawk in Bishopstown on Saturday.

However, in the final analysis, it was the two-point contribution of the outstanding Olan Corcoran either side of the second-half water break that secured their spot in the last four for the first time. The Hammies led by 3-2 to 1-5 at the break but Mounthawk’s start to the second period seemed ominous for the Bandon school as they reeled off four points on the trot to take the lead.

Paddy, Lane, Cillian Litchfield, Jack Kearney and Niall Collins all found their range as Hamilton struggled to retain possession. That coupled with Joey Nagle’s composure at centre-back for the Tralee school seemed to put them in pole position.

Newcestown’s Richard O’Sullivan steadied the Bandon ship with a free to level the game for the third time before Corcoran took control of the game with a point off either foot to give his side a vital lead with nine to go. Some outstanding defending from Rob McCarthy and Conor O’Sullivan kept them two ahead before Ardfert’s Chris Nolan reduced the gap to the minimum with his fourth free in the final minute. It was Corcoran who won the vital kickout that followed, however, as the Hammies retained possession until the end.

The Bandon school got off to the ideal start when Conor Ustianowski palmed the ball to the net inside ninety seconds after good work from O’Sullivan. Quick thinking from Valley Rovers’ Ciarán McCarthy then set up a second major for Jacob O’Driscoll moments later as Mounthawk were left reeling.

SCORE: Hamilton HS's Richard O'Sullivan shoots past Mounthawk's Danny Jeffers and Joey Nagle at Bishopstown.

They settled well, however, with Ardfert’s Rob Monahan impressing at midfield as they outscored their rivals by 0-4 to 0-1 to trail by 2-1 to 0-4 when they broke for water. Mounthawk then took control of the game when Paddy Lane goaled after a peach of a pass from Odhran Ferris that was quickly followed by a free from Nolan. The Tralee side should have been further ahead, but they left Hamilton off the hook with four wides.

Ciarán McCarthy then pounced on a loose kick-out to grab the Hammies’ third goal before kicking a gem of a point to give his side a boost and, crucially, the lead at the break. They then rode out the Tralee storm before striking for home.

Scorers for Hamilton HS: C Ustianowski and C McCarthy (1-1 each), J O’Driscoll (1-0), O Corcoran (0-2), R O’Sullivan (0-1, free).

Scorers for Mounthawk: C Nolan (0-4, frees), P Lane (1-1), J Kearney (0-2), R Monahan, C Litchfield and N Collins (0-1 each).

HAMILTON HS: E McSweeney (Newcestown); C O’Sullivan (Ahan Gaels), R McCarthy (Bandon), C O’Sullivan (Newcestown); M Woods (Valley Rovers), J Kenneally (Valley Rovers), G Kelleher (Newcestown); J O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers), C Johnson (Valley Rovers); O Corcoran (Ahan Gaels), C Ustianowski (Kilbrittain), A Casey (Valley Rovers); C McCarthy (Valley Rovers), R O’Sullivan (Capt, Newcestown), N Kelly (Newcestown).

Subs: T Desmond (Bandon) for Casey (h/t), J Calnan (Bandon) for Kelleher (48 mins), E Guinane for Keneally (inj, 53 mins).

MOUNTHALK, TRALEE: J Broderick (John Mitchels); D Jeffers (Ardfert), D Bowler (John Mitchels), E McCarthy (Churchill); A Doyle (Churchill), J Nagle (Austin Stacks), E Foley (Austin Stacks); R Monahan (Ardfert), C Litchfield (Austin Stacks); S Brosnan (Ardfert), T Pollman Daamen (Ballymaceligott), O Ferris (Ardfert); P Lane (Austin Stacks), C Nolan (Ardfert), J Kearney (Ardfert).

Subs: N Collins for Foley (h/t), D O’Sullivan (Ardfert) for Kearney (44), S Pollman Daamen (Ballymaceligott) for T Poolman Daamen (48).

Referee: Eoin Morrissey (Waterford).