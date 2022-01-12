O'Byrne Cup wrap: Cormac Costello shines as Dublin near final berth with big win

Cormac Costello, one of a handful of regulars in the Dublin lineup, helped himself to 2-5 as the 2017 O'Byrne Cup champions overcame Louth to move within touching distance of the final.

The experienced attacker sniped both of his goals within a 90-second period late in the first-half as Dublin ultimately cruised to a 3-19 to 1-10 win over Mickey Harte's Louth.

Costello's second goal, in the 33rd minute, left Dublin 14 points clear though there was a slight speed wobble for the hosts as that lead was cut to just seven midway through the second-half.

But Dublin, who looked at 23 players in total, ultimately shut the door on the comeback with a strong finale, reeling off 1-4 without reply in the closing minutes.

Lorcan O'Dell, one of a number of former U20 stars to impress on the evening, struck 1-1 late on including a goal from a penalty which he won himself.

The win leaves Dublin sitting pretty in Group A on four points ahead of Saturday's concluding game in the group, a trip to Longford.

Farrell looks set to assess all his options again having only retained Lee Gannon in his starting team this time from the side that lined out against Offaly last weekend.

Just five players - David Byrne, John Small, Niall Scully, Brian Fenton and Costello - were retained in the lineup from last August's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Mayo.

That paved the way for a number of players from the 2019 and 2010 All-Ireland U-20 final teams including Gannon, Adam Rafter, O'Dell and Mark Lavin to feature while Ballymun's Cameron McCormack partnered up with Fenton at midfield.

Longford remain on two points in the table after falling victim to a late smash grab raid against Offaly, losing out by 1-16 to 2-12.

Niall McNamee proved his class yet again for Offaly in front of a capacity crowd at their Faithful Fields training centre, conjuring 1-1 late on to steal the win at the end of an exciting back and forth encounter.

The lead switched hands on a number of occasions in the final quarter, Longford initially trailing by 0-15 to 1-9 with 12 minutes remaining before registering an unanswered 1-3 to move three clear themselves.

Longford's goals came from substitute Padraig Joyce and Dessie Reynolds though they couldn't hold out as Offaly gave themselves a lifeline in the pre-season competition with the McNamee inspired late surge.

Mark Barry led the scoring for Laois as they overcame Meath by 1-12 to 0-9 in Group B, securing a first win under Billy Sheehan.

Veteran John O'Loughlin netted too as the O'Moore Men bounced back from the concession of six goals against Wexford in their Round 1 game last weekend.

Wicklow's first game of 2022 following last weekend's postponement against Meath also resulted in a maiden win under their new manager Colin Kelly. The Garden County beat neighbours Wexford by 1-11 to 1-7.