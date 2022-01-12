Tony Brosnan seals MTU Kerry win over UCD, but injury concern for Dara Moynihan

Tony Brosnan seals MTU Kerry win over UCD, but injury concern for Dara Moynihan

5 January 2022; Tony Brosnan of Kerry in action against Luke Murphy of Limerick during the McGrath Cup Group B match between Kerry and Limerick at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 17:12
Murt Murphy, MTU Campus

Sigerson Cup: MTU Kerry Campus 1-13 UCD 0-11  

MTU Kerry produced a superb performance to surprise favourites UCD in a hard-fought Sigerson Cup clash played at the MTU Campus this afternoon. 

MTU Kerry were the dominant and more disciplined side for three-quarters of the contest and were able to stave off a late UCD rally.

Powered by Kerry seniors Mike Breen, Dara Moynihan, Tony Brosnan and Jack Savage, MTU led 0-5 to 0-1 at the first water break thanks to three Tony Brosnan points and one each from Savage and Mark O’Shea UCD managed to amass five wides and a point from a Dáire Cregg free.

With Mike Breen, Tomás O’Connor and Fionan Mackessy outstanding at the back, MTU continued to dominate the second quarter and by half time had added three more points from two Savage frees and a fine Paul O’Shea point. This was despite losing Tony Brosnan to a head injury

The outstanding Ray Connellan who was a constant threat, apart, UCD struggled, managing just three more first-half points as MTU Kerry led 0-8 to 0-4 at the interval.

The home side also lost Dara Moynihan with a quad injury at half-time but a patched up Tony Brosnan returned and MTU Kerry still led 0-11 to 0-7 at the water break. 

In the final quarter, UCD thundered into the contest with Evan Comerford returning almost perfection on his kick-outs. They had two points from Connellan and another from substitute Ciaran O’Reilly to close the gap to just a goal the 55th minute.

But MTU Kerry then struck for the killer score in 56th minute when Paul O’Shea and Ryan O’Grady combined to send Tony Brosnan through and he blasted past Comerford to wrap up victory for delighted manager Aidan O’Mahony.

On the day UCD had 18 wides, conceded 42 frees and 24  turnovers and will be disappointed with their performance.

Scorers for MTU Kerry: T Brosnan (1-4, 2f), J Savage (0-6, 5 frees), P O’Shea (0-2), M O’Shea (0-1). UCD: D Cregg (0-4. 3fs), R Connellan (0-4), C O’Reilly (0-2), M O’Connor (0-1).

MTU KERRY CAMPUS: K O’Leary (Kilcummin); M Fitzgerald (Dr Crokes), T O’Connor (Ballymacelligott), D Carew (Upperchurch-Drombane, Tipperary); E Looney (Dr Crokes), M Breen (Beaufort), F Mackessy (Ardfert); M O’Shea (Dr Crokes), D Lyne (Killarney Legion); P O’Shea (Kilcummin), T Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht), D Moynihan (Spa); J Savage (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), T Brosnan (Dr Crokes), A Darmody (Rathmore).

Subs: Jake Foster (Portarlington, Laois) for Brosnan, injured (27 to 31 mins), Gary Vaughan (Spa) for Moynihan, injured (half-time), Cathal Ferriter (Dundalk Young Irelands, Louth) for Darmody (46 mins), Ryan O’Grady (Legion) for Ó Sé (52 mins), Sean O Luasa (Ballingeary, Cork) for Lyne (59 mins), Foster for Savage (60 mins).

UCD: E Comerford (Dublin); E Harkin (Meath), M Stone (Wicklow), M O’Connor (Wexford); K Kennedy (Dublin), R O’Toole (Monaghan), F Lennon (Roscommon); P Coffey-Byrne (Dublin), A Clements (Down); R McCormack (Down), R Connellan (Westmeath), D Kennedy (Cavan); D Cregg (Roscommon), F Clifford (Kerry), C Crowley (Carlow).

Subs: Johnny Lynam (Westmeath) for D Kennedy (half-time), Ciaran O’Reilly (Dublin) for Crowley (half-time), Ethan Devine (Meath) for Clements (46 mins), Adam Loughran (Antrim) for Clifford (52 mins), Niall Hannigan (Donegal) for McCormack (60 mins).

Referee: P O’Sullivan (Firies).

