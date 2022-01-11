Sigerson Cup: David Clifford and Paul Walsh star in facile UL win

Kerry star David Clifford top-scored for the Limerick college with 1-5, his goal a sublime top corner finish but the game was long decided by then.
Kerry and UL star David Clifford. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 21:31
John Keogh

UL 4-15 IT Sligo 0-7

UL made light of IT Sligo’s challenge in the Sigerson Cup as they came away with a 4-15 to 0-7 victory under lights at their own grounds.

Kerry star David Clifford top-scored for the Limerick college with 1-5, his goal a sublime top corner finish but the game was long decided by then.

Brosna’s Paul Walsh also gave a timely reminder of what he can do with two goals off the bench in what was a facile win for a fancied UL outfit. Mayo’s Eoghan McLaughlin chipped in with the other goal.

Emmett McMahon signalled UL’s intentions with the first score after 16 seconds that was quickly followed up by a second from Donal O’Sullivan.

Matthew McGahern got Sligo on the board after five minutes but it was plain sailing for UL from there as they hit 1-6 without reply.

Clifford, Connell Dempsey, Dan Gray, O’Sullivan and McMahon all slotted points before the water break before the excellent McMahon bagged his third when the game resumed.

Any hope of a IT Sligo comeback washed away when McLaughlin finished off a slick UL attack with a low finish past Luke Jennings that gave his side a 1-8 to 0-2 advantage at the break.

Walsh was introduced at half-time and made an immediate impact with a curled left-footed effort into the top corner.

Oisin McLaughlin registered a third score for Sligo but UL upped the pace with points from Clifford, Daniel Walsh and two beauties from the imperious McMahon.

McGahern slotted his second free of the game for Sligo but they were hit with a third goal immediately after. Dempsey let fly with a thunderbolt that rattled the crossbar and Walsh was on hand to hammer in the rebound.

The game finished with a Clifford flourish in the final quarter. He sent over a couple of frees before launching into the air from a long midfield delivery and burying an unstoppable shot past Jennings.

Scorers for UL: D Clifford (1-5, 3f); P Walsh (2-0); E McMahon (0-5); E McLaughlin (1-0); D O’Sullivan (0-3, 2f); C Dempsey, D Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for IT Sligo: M McGahern (2f), O McLaughlin (2f) (0-2 each); B Cafferkey, P O’Driscoll, K Cawley (0-1 each).

UL: C Flaherty (Claregalway); J Glynn (Claregalway), C Donnelly (Bracknagh), P Maher (Adare); G O’Donovan (Newcestown), S Powter (Douglas), E McLaughlin (Westport); C Dempsey (Knockmore), D Walsh (Kilmurry-Ibrickane); C Downes (Kilmhil), E McMahon (Kildysart), O Looney (St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay); D Clifford (Fossa), D Gray (Castledermot), D O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan).

Subs: P Walsh (Brosna) for Gray (h-t), C Og Jones (Iwleary) for Looney (39), J McCarthy (Kenmare) for Glynn (41), C Igoe (Bonniconlon) for Downes (46), J O Brien (Durrow) for Powter (48).

IT SLIGO: L Jennings (Ballinrobe); T McSkean (Ballybay), S Doak (St Michael’s), S Murphy (Coolera-Strandhill); C McKeon (St Michaels), C Joyce (Namh Eanna), A O’Brien (Mitchelstown); L Molloy (Cavan Gaels), M Barrett (Naomh Anna – Leiter Mor); C Murray (St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay), M McGahern (Mullahoran), J Keaney (Naomh Molaise); B Cafferkey (Bunninadden), F Ayorinde (St Lomans), P O’Hehir (Naomh Columba).

Subs: D Fitzgerald (Avondale) for McKeon (h-t), O McLaughlin for Cafferkey (h-t), K Cawley (St Mary’s) for Molloy (43), A Keeleghan (Rhode) for Keaney (51), P O’Driscoll (Glen Rovers) for Joyce (54).

Referee: J Molloy (Galway).

<p>Cork's Brian Hurley breaks between Waterford's Michael Curry and Darach Cathasaigh during the McGrath Cup at Pairc Ui Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Brian Hurley continues good early-season form as Cork sweep past Waterford

