Connacht secretary John Prenty says online abuse a ‘cancer’ on GAA

Social media abuse has become a “major cancer” on the GAA, according to Connacht secretary John Prenty.

In his annual report, Prenty said “huge damage” is being done to the association as a result of the abuse far too frequently perpetrated on GAA volunteers by “faceless cowards” on various social media platforms. And if these keyboard warriors are not rooted out, the Connacht secretary warned, many people will step away form the GAA.

“I regret to say that many social media platforms are proving to be a major cancer on our Association with the amount of abuse that is being perpetrated on our volunteers on too many occasions during the year,” wrote Prenty.

“It appears that anything can be said online, tweeted, or written by faceless, nameless people. It is not alright to say whatever you like about: Our players who volunteer to play our games and who give of their best at all times; Our club and county management teams; Our referees who also volunteer to officiate at our games at all times; Our county and club officers who volunteer their time day-in and day-out and without whom our Association would not survive.

“There is a saying that the man who never made a mistake never made a decision. This also applies to all of the groups that I have mentioned above – but none made deliberate mistakes. All are genuine people who always give their very best for the GAA. We should remember that all of them are not working in isolation and have parents, partners, children, siblings, and feelings, and all of them are affected by the online abuse being meted out on a regular basis by faceless cowards.

“Huge damage is being done to our Association by this behaviour and every effort must be made to root out the perpetrators by the Association as a whole. Otherwise, many genuine people will step away from becoming involved in our games. It is time to shout stop.”

Touching on football championship reform, Prenty said the provincial championships require “more significance”.

Two proposals to redraw the football championship — an updated Proposal B and a variation of Seán Kelly's round-robin Sam Maguire — are currently being considered by Central Council, with at least one to make it onto next month's Congress clár.

“What was agreed at Special Congress was that change is necessary but that the provincial Championships have an important part to play in the overall championship structure.

“The Provincial Councils have a hugely important part to play in the overall structures of the counties and clubs under their jurisdiction, especially in the areas of Coaching & Games Development, club and county infrastructure and administration, and the promotion and development of our games at schools and college level.

“Without a viable provincial championship, played at an appropriate time, none of the above will be possible going into the future. What the Provincial Councils require is more significance for their competitions.”