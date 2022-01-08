Tipp star Willie Connors suffers season-ending injury in Kerry defeat

Willie Connors of Tipperary is removed from the pitch after sustaining an injury during the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup quarter-final match at Austin Stack Park, 

Sat, 08 Jan, 2022 - 22:13
Colm O’Connor

Tipperary hurler Willie Connors is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious ankle injury in this afternoon's Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup quarter-final defeat to Kerry

The Kiladangan man had scored a point before sustaining the injury in the second half of the game in Austin Stack Park. 

The play was stopped for 11 minutes as he received treatment before he was removed to hospital by ambulance.

Tipperary GAA chiefs tweeted this evening that Connors had sustained a "double ankle fracture in today’s game against Kerry. We wish Willie well in his recovery."

Connors (25) was part of the 2019 All-Ireland hurling winning panel making a number of appearances during the year. 

He is also an accomplished footballer and won a Munster U21 football title with the Premier County in 2015.

It was a miserable end to the day for Tipperary who were defeated by Kerry in a senior hurling game for the first time in history.

