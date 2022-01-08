Kerry earn a historic first win over Tipperary

2022 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup

Kerry 0-17

Tipperary 0-14

New Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy enjoyed a dream start in the role with his side recording a first-ever senior hurling win over Tipperary in Austin Stack Park, Tralee on Saturday.

Kerry were in a determined mood from the outset and hurled with hunger and conviction. Shane Conway ran the show from midfield and the home defence were outstanding with a relentless workrate that caught Tipperary by surprise.

Yes, this result in the Munster Hurling Cup comes with a health warning given that Tipperary had only two regulars.

But few can quibble with the importance of an outcome like this as Molumphy plans for the season ahead.

Kerry led 0-4 to 0-3 at the water beak with Limerick club man Paudie Ahearn impressing while Conway was working his magic throughout the field.

By half time Kerry led 0-9 to 0-6, with the mercurial Conway firing over 0-5 while full back Fionan Mackessy and Shane Nolan landed long range efforts as Kerry were physically dominating Tipperary in every facet of play.

Tipperary were completely reliant on Sean Ryan who converted four frees in the first half, and three more after the break, with the visitors only managing three points from play.

The Premier County shot 18 wides, and though they upped their game in the second half, Colm Bonnar admitted that they left themselves too much to do.

By the 50th minute, Tipp closed the gap to 0-11 to 0-10 but Kerry were not to be denied as Michael Leane, Gavin Dooley and Conway (free) struck for points to make it 0-14 to 0-10 at the second water break.

Dylan Walsh scored four frees on his introduction, but Kerry responded with Shane Conway setting up Sean Sheehan who was upended for a penalty in the 76th minute.

Barry Hogan saved the strike brilliantly but Kerry finished in style as points from Aherne and the outstanding Conway sealed the win A date with All-Ireland champions Limerick awaits next Friday night.

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway (0-9, 6fs), P Aherne (0-3), M Leane, C Harty, S Nolan 1f), G Dooley and F Mackessy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: S Ryan (0-7fs), D Walsh (4fs), R Byrne, C Stakelum and W Connors (0-1 each).

KERRY: Louis Dee (Mungret, Limerick), Conor O’Keeffe (Lixnaw), Fionan Mackessy (St Brendans), Sean Weir (Crotta O’Neills), Michael Leane (Ballyheigue), Eric Leen (St Brendans), Eoin Ross (Ballyduff), Colin Walsh (Ballyheigue), Colum Harty (Causeway), Shane Nolan (Crotta O’Neills), Shane Conway (Lixnaw), Gavin Dooley (Causeway), Mark Heffernan (Dr Crokes), Paudie Ahern (Killeedy, Limerick), James Sheehan (Crotta O’Neills).

Subs: Brian Lonergan (Tralee Parnells) for C Harty (47), Michael O’Leary (Abbeydorney) for J Sheehan (50)

TIPPERARY: Barry Hogan (Kildangan), Daragh Carey (Templderry Kenyons), James Quigley (Kildangan), Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), Robert Byrne (Portroe), Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Sean Curran (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone), Ger Browne (Cashel King Cormacs), Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfield), Rian Doody (Cappawhite), Sean Ryan (Templderry Kenyons), Paul Flynn (Kildangan), Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs).

Subs: Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill) for P Cadell (18), Declan McGrath (Kildangan) for D Carey (inj, 25), Willie Connors (Kildangan) for R Doody (ht), Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s) for S Curran (54), Dylan Walsh (Ballingarry) for K O’Kelly (56)

Referee: Ciaran O’Regan (Cork)