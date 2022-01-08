Dave Clarke: County experience will stand to Killmallock in Munster final

It’s not the usual build-up. How could it be?

Kilmallock have togged out for Munster club hurling finals before, but the crackle and buzz as the days wind down isn’t in evidence this year, says Dave Clarke.

“People are very wary of Covid at the moment. I think anyone who says it’s not in their town or village is wrong. It’s everywhere.

“Because people are careful about meeting up, you don’t have that sense of the same build-up, of people getting together to chat about the match and the opposition and where to meet up beforehand, all of that.

“On top of all of that, we had the couple of weddings as well.”

Ah yes. Kilmallock’s bachelor contingent recently lost two members in good standing.

“Graeme Mulcahy got married a couple of days ago, and Paudie O’Brien was to get married Friday.

“It’s close enough to the match but, in fairness, if you were planning the day a while back, you’d have thought you were fairly safe picking the first week of January.”

Kilmallock face Ballygunner tomorrow in the provincial decider and the club overall is in good health, says Clarke, who starred for both Kilmallock and Limerick through the1990s.

“The underage system is strong, particularly for smaller kids, from U12 down. There hasn’t been a huge amount of trophies won, but there are a couple of good lads coming through from the underage every year,” Clarke says. “The last big trophy was probably the U21 title a couple of years ago, when Mike Houlihan’s son (Micheal) was captain.

“Kilmallock is a fine town in terms of size, so the numbers are good and there are lads putting in trojan work there. You can see that in the young lads who are coming through to the senior team, the likes of Paudie O’Brien’s nephew Shane — he had a great year, was a county minor and would probably be on the senior team only his age is probably against him.

“Young Pierce Connery the same, and there are other youngsters coming through as well. We seem to have two or three coming through every year, which is what you want. That’s what you need, to have those couple of youngsters coming through to keep the thing fresh.

“When you look at it, most club teams are alike in that there are probably 12 or 13 players who are guaranteed that they’ll start every game, automatic choices,” he says.

Dave Clarke: ‘I think Kilmallock have a good, even team at the moment. There’s quality throughout the team.’ Picture: Brendan Gleeson

“There are probably five to eight other players then who are in contention for the last two or three places on the team, depending on lads who are injured or suspended or whatever. The management probably picks two or three out of that group to fill out the team.

“I think Kilmallock have a good, even team at the moment. There’s quality throughout the team and the subs are good. The subs are reliable, which is a big help.

“If you go through the team, nearly all of them have experience with Limerick at some level, particularly underage, and a couple of them have All-Ireland medals from the U21 a couple of years ago, and of course, four or five of them have All-Ireland senior hurling medals.

“That experience is huge, obviously enough, and it means you’re not relying on one or two the whole time.”

That was clear in the Limerick county final, when they overcame fancied opposition.

“Patrickswell had a very good team, but I thought they might have been relying a lot on some of their big names, the three county lads in particular — Cian Lynch, Diarmaid Byrnes, and Aaron Gillane.

“The same day, Graeme Mulcahy was very good for us. He scored seven points from play in an outstanding display, but we had a lot of other lads who stood up as well. Overall, I thought our team was consistent throughout the field that day.

“The experienced lads — Graeme, Paudie O’Brien, Gavin O’Mahony — they had a big influence on the team the last day, but they’ve had a big influence for the last 10 or 15 years, on and off the field.

“Every young lad in Limerick wants to be on the Limerick hurling team.

“Before it was the Munster rugby team, but now it’s the Limerick hurlers, and the bar is being raised in terms of standards and preparation the whole time.

“It’s great to have lads on the Limerick panel because they obviously come back to club training and bring stuff they’ve learned inside with Limerick back to Kilmallock, which raises the bar again.

“They’ve been terrific for Kilmallock in every way, those players. Their professionalism in terms of training and the attitude they bring to the field every night, their leadership in big games has been outstanding. In every way, they’ve been great for the club.

“They’re always available for anything to do with promoting the club and promoting the game — all of them who are on the Limerick panel or who were on it, they’re always more than willing to help out with an underage team or to stand in and help with a fundraiser.

“They’re willing to put their shoulder to the wheel and to help out.”

To qualify for the final they faced Cork champions Midleton in the semi-final, a game Kilmallock dominated from start to finish.

“I thought Midleton would have given a better show,” says Clarke.

“In fairness, Kilmallock were on top from the first minute to the last and never really allowed Midleton to get into their stride at all.

“The work rate of the Kilmallock forwards was very noticeable that day in particular.

“It seemed as though the Midleton players were used to being able to get on the ball and to playing it nicely, that they weren’t used to the physical battle.

“The Kilmallock lads will need to bring that to Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow, because Ballygunner are an experienced team who can play it any way you like,” Clarke concludes.

Munster SHC final talking points

1 Dessie Hutchinson

The Waterford inter-county star was in sparkling form against Loughmore-Castleiney in the semi-final.

In terrible playing conditions he hit five points, won a penalty, and gave the key pass for his side’s two goals.

Hutchinson’s speed off the mark has been a challenge to markers for the last couple of seasons but his movement and passing has improved significantly in recent months, and the Kilmallock defence will have its hands full keeping him in check.

Against that, those defenders have the experience of shutting down a potent Patrickswell attack in the Limerick county final. That should be an asset when they plan to nullify the Ballygunner man: if they can keep Hutchinson quiet for the hour, it would be a significant contribution to victory.

2 The Kilmallock attack

The Limerick champions took an early grip of their Munster semi-final against Cork champions Midleton, so it might be more fruitful to run the rule over their Limerick county final win.

In a game which was tight until the 55th minute, when Oisin O’Reilly got the game-breaking goal for the champions, Kilmallock had a terrific return from their attack. Five of their six starting forwards and both midfielders scored from play (the only man who didn’t figure on the scoresheet, the vastly experienced Gavin O’Mahony, is at full-forward to win the ball more than to score.)

Having that spread of scorers is a manager’s dream, because it means the side aren’t depending on one or two sharpshooters.

3 Experience

Gavin O’Mahony, who gave the Limerick seniors a decade’s service, brings huge nous to Kilmallock, as does his long-time team-mate at county level, Paudie O’Brien. They were on hand when Kilmallock won their last county title, 2014, and are a huge help to less experienced teammates.

Ballygunner aren’t short of experience themselves — take the goalkeeper and full-back pairing of Stephen O’Keeffe and Barry Coughlan, who did duty in white and blue for Waterford together for years, where they often lined out with the two Mahonys, Pauric and Philip, further up the field.

That kind of familiarity with big championship days means neither side is likely to freeze tomorrow in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The question is which side will be able to turn that experience to good account when the game is in the melting pot.