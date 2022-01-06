Dr McKenna Cup: Strong finish wins season opener for Armagh

Cavan 0-11 Armagh 1-12

Enigmatic Cavan lost out in their Dr McKenna Cup opener at home to a fired-up Armagh side.

The hosts scored just three frees in the first half but their improved second half showing wasn’t enough to deny the visitors who notched an unanswered 1-2 in the dregs of the game.

The opening quarter was as dismal as the dank, dark surrounds and things only began to liven up after Jarlath Óg Burns’ levelled matters (0-3 apiece) for Armagh after 17 minutes.

Thomas Galligan of Cavan in action against Aaron McKay of Armagh during the Dr McKenna Cup round 1 match at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Armagh improved as the game wore on and they went onto easily construct a 0-6 to 0-3 interval lead with six separate players getting on the board by that juncture. Meanwhile, only a brace of frees from Gearóid McKiernan and a solitary effort by Paddy Lynch kept the hosts afloat.

The Orchard County impressed with their high-fielding and kick passing but their shooting was relatively poor; shooting nine wides to Cavan’s hat-trick in the first half.

Cavan had started on the front foot and went 0-2 to 0-0 in front but the power and fetching abilities of the likes of Connaire Mackin, Jarlath Óg Burns, Stephen Sheridan and Stefan Campbell helped greatly in turning the tide.

Cavan lacked inspiration and a cutting edge but they conjured up the only goal chance of the first half but substitute Thomas Galligan could only fist the ball wide after Oisín Brady’s effort fell short leaving Armagh leading by three at the interval.

The Blues were a transformed team on the restart with talisman Gearóid McKiernan leading the way as Cavan notched four unanswered points to seal into a 0-7 to 0-6 lead with 41 minutes on the clock.

Slanting sheets of rain joined the combatants for what was a high tempo run-in with the smart money going on a draw after Armagh’s Rian O’Neill’s fisted point (71) made it 0-11 apiece.

The visitors had a sting in their tail though and a Grugan free preceded a last-second counter-attack by the winners-elect which saw Ross McQuillan plant the ball into an empty net after Cavan ‘keeper Galligan had joined Cavan’s fruitless attack moments earlier.

Scorers for Armagh: R McQuillan (1-0); J Hall, R Grugan (2f), J Óg Burns (0-2 each); A Nugent, C Mackin, G McCabe, S Sheridan, R O’Neill, A Forker (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cavan: G McKiernan (0-6, 3f); P Lynch (0-2); R Galligan (f), J Smith, Conor Madden (0-1 each).

ARMAGH: B Hughes; R Finn, A McKay, C Mackin; C Mackin, G McCabe, J Óg Burns; S Sheridan, N Grimley; J Hall, A Nugent, S Campbell; R Grugan, R O’Neill, A Forker.

Subs: C Turbitt for A Forker (42); R McQuillan for J Hall (49); J Morgan for G McCabe (53); J Kieran for S Sheridan (58); C O’Hanlon for S Campbell (60); C Higgins for R Finn (63); N Rowland for J Óg Burns (66).

CAVAN: R Galligan; E Finnegan, K Brady, L Fortune; O Kiernan, C Conroy, J McLoughlin; J Smith, M Argue; O Brady, G McKiernan, Cian Madden; Conor Madden, P Lynch, R O’Neill.

Subs: T Galligan for R O’Neill (32); K Clarke for M Argue (h-t); G Smith for E Finnegan (45); Cormac O’Reilly for Conor Madden (58); J McKenna for Cian Madden (58); Caoimhín O’Reilly for C Conroy (62); B Kelly for P Lynch (66); F O’Reilly for O Brady (67); P Smith for J McKenna (71, inj).