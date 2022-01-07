'Nice boys win nothing': Pauric Mahony shrugs off Ballygunner critics

Pauric Mahony has insisted that "nice boys win nothing" as Ballygunner close in on AIB Munster club hurling championship success.

The Waterford kingpins, unbeaten in 43 championship games within their county and eight-in-a-row title holders, dug deep again to overcome Loughmore-Castleiney in terrible conditions in last month's provincial semi-final.

Tipperary stars Noel and John McGrath were both sent off for Loughmore in Dungarvan with manager Frankie McGrath suggesting his team didn't receive "fair play".

Paddy Leavey of Ballygunner awaits medical attention after the incident with Noel McGrath

Noel McGrath was dubiously sent off for a shoulder to the chest of a Ballygunner player who collapsed to the ground. Loughmore manager McGrath claimed that, moments earlier, "somebody put a hurley into Noel's helmet" in an off-the-ball incident that went unpunished.

There was debate on social media too about various incidents in the game though experienced forward Mahony shrugged.

"For myself over the last couple of years, I've learned how to deal with social media," he said. "There could be 10 good things but there will always be one bad thing (highlighted). So I've become good at blocking that out."

Speaking generally about the character and determination required to keep winning game after game, Mahony said: "I think there's a saying: 'Nice boys win nothing'."

Ballygunner hurler Pauric Mahony. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

This could be a memorable weekend for Ballygunner and the local area. Aside from their AIB Munster club final against Kilmallock on Sunday, the Gailltir camogie team - which draws players from Ballygunner including Mahony's sister, Emily - face St Rynagh's tomorrow in Thurles in the All-Ireland intermediate final.

"I probably shouldn't say this to you but I won't be (at the camogie final)," conceded Mahony. "With our match the following day, it would be a long trek to Thurles. You'd be gone the whole day. You want to rest up and make sure the body is ready for the following day. Hopefully they can start the weekend off on a high."