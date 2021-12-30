Ben O'Connor steps away from Midleton coaching role

Former Cork captain Ben O'Connor has stepped away from his role as coach of county senior hurling champions Midleton, the club has confirmed

Along with manager Ger Fitzgerald, O'Connor helped guide the Magpies to a final win over Glen Rovers before exiting the Munster Club championship at the hands of Kilmallock.

Fitzgerald now confirms that was O'Connor's final involvement with the team after a two-year term.

He told the The Echo: “Ben had a great two years with us and we are extremely grateful for to him for all he did for us,” he said.

“We’re very sorry to see him go but completely understand his reasons. I couldn't speak highly enough about Ben, he’s a top man.”

Newtownshandrum man O'Connor had previously spent three years with Charleville, winning a Cork Premier Intermediate title. Before this year's county final, Fitzgerald paid tribute to his influence on Midleton.

“He’s brought his personality, his coaching knowledge, his hurling knowledge, and himself. He came in here and there are no airs and graces about Ben, he is very steady.

“His coaching is excellent and his rapport with the lads is very good. He is a pleasure to work with and he is doing a great job for us."

Star forward and captain Conor Lehane also noted the passion O'Connor brought to the Midleton role.

“He’s so heavily in it. He has really, really bought in, which you’d expect anyway, but he’s taken it to another level and when you see that from someone who isn’t actually from the club, it stands out even more.

“The passion he has brought and how much it means to him, you can see it by the way he talks and by his actions in training. It means as much to him as it would any one of us,” said Lehane.