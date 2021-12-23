Two Cork SHC winning managers reveal what makes a successful backroom team

It's the time of year when clubs all over Ireland bid farewell to old managers and replace them with newcomers, eager for success in 2022.

What are those club managers getting themselves into, however? Fergal Ryan stepped down as Blackrock hurling manager recently, having steered the club to county senior success last year, their first title in 18 years. Richie Kelleher was the Glen Rovers manager who ended their 26-year famine in 2015 before stepping down after last season.

Both men agree on the time commitment involved in management — and the importance of having a good backroom team in place to deal with that commitment.

“A lot depends on the people you have with you,” said Ryan.

“Someone pointed out to me the numbers Ballygunner had on the sideline last week against Loughmore-Castleiney, for instance, but a lot depends on the individual who’s there as manager. He might just say ‘I need a good few around me if I’m going to do it’.

“We had a super team — John Browne and Joe Young were involved from a hurling perspective, and if one of the three of us couldn’t make it there were two on hand to run the session.

“Kevin Murphy and Donnacha Flynn and Kieran O’Keeffe ran the logistics side of it, so anything to do with organisation — texting players, all of that, bibs and balls — had nothing to do with me.

“Stephen Casey looked after strength and conditioning and Olan Murray was on stats — it wasn’t a huge team but everybody knew what they were doing, which was the important thing.

“That meant we could just concentrate on the hurling side of it.

“Now it still takes up a lot of time — discussing players, teams, meeting players to chat or phoning them up, that’s a big commitment and next to work and family life it’s a big part of how you’re spending your time.”

Richie Kelleher echoes Ryan: “Fergal’s right on the backroom team. When we started off I knew myself and Ian could do it but we also realised soon enough that we could do with someone else to share the load, and we rang Des Cullinane.

“He was a bit surprised but he’d been a selector with St Nicks, with UCC, he was knowledgeable — if we had any issues off the pitch he’d never leave us down.

“So that trust was there — if we had someone sent off or we wanted to organise a game we knew he could handle that stuff: it was done.

“The difference is there might be other fellas you wouldn’t be as sure of, that you’d have to follow up what they were doing in case it wasn’t done, but there’s a simple answer there — you just don’t bring those guys in to start with.

“The guys you do bring in with you, you have to trust them but you have to know they can do the job you give them. Once they have it, that’s it — I wouldn’t interfere with what they were doing, I’d trust them totally. That’s the key.”

There’s also the chemistry of the backroom team. As Ryan says, achieving a balance on the sideline is crucial.

“It comes back to whether we felt we needed a lot of extra fellas around, and we didn’t based on how we understood our roles. We had someone for stats and analysis and we had someone for S&C, and those are two big parts of it.

“Kieran (O’Keeffe) was up in the stand with Wayne Sherlock and I’d be miked up for that, Kevin Murphy and Donncha Flynn were there with us but their strengths were in making sure we were ready to go on game day — there was never a time when I had to say ‘is this done or is that done’, they were on top of that.

“The trust came from knowing them because they were involved with Jamie’s (Ryan’s son) team when I got involved with that team, too — at the time I was still playing and I said to them ‘I can come to the training but I’m gone then’, so they were used to doing it and we were comfortable working that way together for years.

“Can some people make it more complicated, and have more bodies involved than maybe are needed? That can happen, and that’s the importance of the balance I mentioned. From a club perspective, is there a need for 20 people in the backroom? I wouldn’t think so but that’s just my opinion; if a manager had that many people with him he might be saying, ‘I can justify what every person is doing’.”

For Kelleher, the trust among those on the sideline can spread to the team on the field. “Getting the players to take it on is a huge part of it, but reaching that point that takes time as well. That work goes on for months before the first championship game, it’s not just about the week of the game.

Former Glen Rovers' manager Richie Kelleher. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“And that’s where your trust in the other people in the backroom kicks in, that they’ve done that work and you can say then to the players the day of the championship game, ‘it’s over to ye’. You can say that if everybody in the backroom has put that work in during the weeks and months leading up to that game.”

For all that, the manager has to acknowledge his time isn’t his own once he takes on the job.

“You’re always thinking about it,” says Kelleher.

“You take a break in work for a cup of tea and it’s in your head — ‘what if we move this player to wing-forward? What will the other team do then? What will we do when they make their move?’

“Then you’re chatting to other lads who are looking for information, asking how the team is going, and while they might be genuine, just showing an interest, I’d never tell them anything. I’d say ‘you’re asking me where Patrick Horgan is playing on Sunday but he doesn’t know himself yet because we haven’t told him’.

“And a few of them said it to me since I stepped down: ‘You said you wouldn’t tell us anything about the team ahead of time and in fairness you stuck to that’ — but people who are interested in sport, genuine people, understand why it has to be that way.”